Yet another scam is circulating across the Mountain State, and this particular fraudulent scheme is targeting those residents of West Virginia who have been vaccinated.
Federal officials say that scammers are emailing or texting individuals who have been vaccinated, asking them to take a post-vaccine survey to be entered into a lottery for money. However, when these criminals ask you for personal information, they will use that data to steal your identity, according to the office of Gov. Jim Justice.
“Do not give people personal information because, once they get that information, they’re going to try to steal from you,” Justice said last week. “If we come up with a new program, you’ll see it here at one of our briefings or on our website.”
The bogus text messages and emails are not affiliated with the real vaccine lottery program in West Virginia. You must register for the real lottery online by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.org. You will not be contacted by text message or email regarding it. The official name of the real vaccine lottery in West Virginia is Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change a life.
Anyone who contacts you via e-mail, text message or phone call regarding a vaccine lottery in West Virginia is a scammer who is trying to steal personal information from you.
FBI officials also warn people not to post photos of vaccine cards on social media, because those cards contain personal information that also could be used by these bad criminal actors to commit fraud.
Sadly, we learn about a new scam phone call, text message or email on an almost weekly basis.
To avoid becoming the victim of such a scam, the office of West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey offers the following suggestions:
• Confirm that emails, letters or text messages are legitimate by contacting the agency in question.
• Keep an eye out for signs of phishing such as poor spelling and grammar or the web address not matching the legitimate website.
• Do not open unexpected attachments. They may contain malware.
• Never send sensitive or personal information online. Legitimate government agencies and businesses will not ask for such information via email.
• Beware of call spoofing. Scammers can mimic a legitimate phone number to lure consumers to believe the incoming call comes from a recognizable business.
• Never agree to send cash, wire money or provide numbers associated with a credit/debit card or bank account.
In all instances, the attorney general’s office urges consumers to never click on an unsolicited or suspicious link and never share personally identifiable, financial or otherwise sensitive information without verifying the legitimacy of the would-be recipient. The same goes for never agreeing to send cash, wire money or provide numbers associated with a credit/debit card, gift card or bank account.
Anyone with questions regarding a potential scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.