When Governor Jim Justice first announced the state’s vaccine lottery — officially dubbed the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes — some in the region were skeptical of the campaign.
Now, just four weeks into the vaccine lottery, we already have a $1 million winner from Mercer County.
The news that Heather Coburn of Princeton took home the top million dollar prize in last week’s vaccine lottery drawing generated a lot of excitement and positive comments on social media, and may — perhaps — encourage a few more people to get vaccinated and enter the lottery in the process.
As we have repeatedly warned, local vaccination levels are still too low, particularly with the problematic Delta variant from India now spreading across the state.
While more than a million people in West Virginia have now received at least one dose of the vaccine, many of those individuals who are partially or fully vaccinated haven’t bothered registering for the lottery. So your odds of winning a prize are much better than say Powerball or Mega Millions.
In addition to the top prize of $1 million, you can also win a full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, lifetime hunting licenses, lifetime fishing licenses, custom hunting rifles, custom hunting shotguns, weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks and other prizes.
Vaccinated West Virginians have four more chances to win in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes. The vaccine lottery continues through Wednesday, August 4.
The next round of vaccine lottery winners will be announced this Wednesday. If you are vaccinated, why not sign up for the lottery as well? You could be the next big winner. Vaccinated residents of West Virginia can register for the lottery at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to join the list of winners.
While it is true that the lottery hasn’t moved the state’s vaccination numbers as hoped, having a local $1 million winner should, at the very least, encourage a few more people to get vaccinated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.