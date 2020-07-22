The questionable business closures ordered earlier this year at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic were certainly harmful to the economy, and to small businesses in particular. As businesses closed their doors, thousands of workers between Virginia and West Virginia also were temporarily furloughed, adding to the economic pain.
Now, nearly three months later, there is a surprising bit of good news to report from the shutdowns, at least in Tazewell County. While it was assumed that sales tax revenue for the county would drop during the state-ordered shutdown, it didn’t. In fact, it increased in Tazewell County. And the county’s regional jail bill also decreased by $275,000 due to the nearly two-month long closure of the county’s court system.
Sales taxes in April of this year actually exceeded sales taxes for April 2019, according to Tazewell County Administrator Eric Young. He said the sales tax revenue that was collected during the shutdown period is a $250,000 revenue improvement over what was expected.
“We had expectations of reduced sales tax based on quarantine effects on shopping,” Charlie Stacy, the Eastern District member of the county Board of Supervisors, said.
So why did the county’s sale tax revenue increase during the so-called “stay at home” orders? Well the best explanation for that question is the fact that everyone started receiving and spending their federal virus stimulus checks, which were $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for couples.
“I think there were a lot of home improvement projects,” County Treasurer David Larimer said, adding that people did go out and spend money for that and other reasons.
In terms of the regional jail bill, revenue that was saved during that time period when the courts were closed will now be used to fulfill an earlier pledge by the county to pay for the tuition of Tazewell County students attending Southwest Virginia Community College this summer and the upcoming fall semester.
The county’s ability to fulfill the free tuition pledge was called into question earlier this year when the pandemic began. But that is no longer the case, Young told the Daily Telegraph earlier this month.
“The Southwest Virginia Community College Scholarship Program fund was increased from $40,000 to $315,000 using the $275,000 savings from the regional jail expense decrease,” Young said. “This fulfilled the board’s pledge earlier this month to continue to provide the scholarships with local funds after the state deferred its earlier funding of the program.”
We are glad to see that some good is coming out of the state-ordered shutdowns.
Students, who committed to attend Southwest Virginia Community College through the free tuition program, will no longer have to worry about the possibility of an unexpected bill. And the local governing body also will now have additional sales tax revenue to work with during these still difficult times.
