It was for all practical purposes a normal morning 20 years ago here in the mountains of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia. Area residents were going about their morning routines both at work and at home. That was until the first hijacked plane struck the World Trade Center. At that moment, our sense of safety and security was forever shattered. We realized our nation would never be the same again.
Terrorism — once a foreign concept to most Americans — had hit home.
Soon those horrible images of the the World Trade Center on fire were visible on televisions across the region. Realizing the magnitude of the national tragedy that was unfolding, here at the Daily Telegraph we raced to print our first extra edition since World War II. During that hectic morning and afternoon, we realized that life as we know it would never be the same again. America was at war with an elusive enemy that hid in the shadows.
Ten long years would pass before Osama bin Laden, the terrorist mastermind behind the horrific 9/11 attacks, was located and killed by an elite crew of American forces who raided the compound that he was hiding in.
Twenty years would ultimately pass before America’s longest war, the conflict in Afghanistan that was born from the ashes of 9/11, came to a deadly and disastrous end. The Taliban, who provided shelter to the al-Qaida terrorists that attacked America, are once again in charge of Afghanistan, a horrific development that could lead to future attacks on America and her allies.
For those who may be too young to remember, it was the U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan 20 years ago that subsequently drove the Taliban from power months after the 9/11 terror attacks.
While it is true that America’s longest war had to end, it never should have ended like this. And not with more American lives being lost in another act of terror.
But this weekend is not a time to be critical of what went wrong last month in Afghanistan.
This weekend, 20 years to the date after the nightmare of 9/11, we instead must remember in prayer and silent observance the nearly 3,000 who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
It is truly hard to believe that 20 years have passed since that fateful morning.
The images of the twin towers smoldering, and ultimately collapsing in a giant pillar of smoke, seem like just yesterday. They are still vivid. They are still painful. They will likely linger forever with this generation.
This weekend is a time to remember the 2,974 innocent souls who perished on 9/11. It is a time for prayer. A moment for solemn remembrance. An opportunity to pay tribute to those emergency medical personnel — police, fire and rescue — who made the ultimate sacrifice while hopelessly trying to save others before the twin towers collapsed.
Although two decades have passed, we can not — we must not — forget. Not at ground zero. And not here in the deep south coalfield counties.
We must remember the victims of 9/11, and we need to pray for our nation’s future during these troubling days that we are living in.
God Bless America.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.