For many years (some would say too many) the most importance I attached to the number “12” was the fact that Roger Staubach, former Navy Heisman Trophy winner and later Super Bowl winning quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, wore it. Here at Bluefield High School, many veteran educators would add that Pete Sarver, signal caller of the 1967 BHS state champion Beavers, was also number 12 and as Beaver loyalists who also love West Virginia, they feel that Pete should be listed first.
After all, Bluefield did finish undefeated and Pete started 20 games in 1967-68, all of which were won by the Bluefielders under leadership from Merrill Gainer, Glynn Carlock, Sr., and Gentleman John Chmara, among others. In addition, some still are not happy that Staubach led the Midshipmen to a 51-7 triumph over WVU in the 1963 centennial showdown and so have respect but not much love for the “other” number 12.
Still, as much as those two fine gentlemen did for their respective teams, this would be a good time to turn to the Good Book and share some information about another number “12” which has been even more influential in the development of modern society.
We are talking about the Twelve Tribes of Israel, those family groups who were descended from the patriarch Jacob. Even before that, almost 2,100 years ago, Abraham was promised that from his own descendants a great nation would arise. Abraham’s son, Isaac, was the father of Jacob. To fulfill a divine promise and to achieve certain purposes, the tribes were formed and spread out around the Earth.
Those include (in no particular order) Dan, Asher, Levi, Judah, Gad, Zebulun, Joseph, Simeon, Reuben, Naphtali, Issachar and Benjamin.
Dan means “judge” and has a snake for a symbol and the family is the fifth son of Jacob, who blessed it. Dan did not conquer the Philistines, however, although the Land of Dan did produce notable persons, including the mighty warrior, Samson. Asher means “happy” and has a tree for its symbol. This group was primarily located on the north coast near the Mediterranean Sea. Anna, a prophetess who recognized Jesus as the Messiah, is from the Tribe of Asher.
Levi means “attached” and this is because Leah believed that because she had given birth to a son that Jacob would become closer to her. Originally, this group were caretakers of the temple and not warriors. Priests were chosen from Levi. Notable members of Levi included Moses, Aaron and John the Baptist.
“Praise” is the key word for Judah, which is symbolized by the lion. The land involved was significant and encompassed Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Hebron and Gaza. The important breastplate of the high priest is the symbol and Moses himself called a blessing upon Judah. In the march of the children of Israel from slavery in Egypt to the Promised Land, Judah was the tribe which led the way. David, notable in the ancestry of Jesus, was from Judah.
Gad means “good fortune” and has tents, like a battlefield camp, for a symbol. A group accustomed to battle, Gad was known for, as Moses said, “carrying out the Lord’s righteous will and his judgements concerning Israel.” This group included many warriors who fought nobly. “Dwelling” is the word for Zebulun, located in southern Galilee and known as a haven for ships. This group was known for devotion to King David. Jesus began his ministry in this land.
Jesus also started his mission in nearby Naphtali, close to Galilee, which significantly means “my struggle” and has a deer as a symbol. This group provided men to help David in his own struggle against King Saul, Israel’s first king, who originally praised David after he killed the great giant, Goliath. Saul later became jealous and tried to take David’s life.
Joseph means “he will increase” and has a sheaf of grain as a symbol. Joseph, sold into slavery by his brothers, was raised to a high position in the court of Egypt. He later was able to befriend them and provide assistance to his family. “Hearing” is Simeon’s meaning and was known for having many shepherds. Reuben means “see, a son!” This tribe settled in the Promised Land and the land included Mt. Nebo, from which Moses looked over into the area. Originally, Reuben tried to prevent Joseph from being harmed by his brothers.
Issachar is in the Jezreel Valley, and Nazareth, long the home of Jesus, was in this boundary. It is no surprise that the meaning is “there is a reward.” In David’s time, this tribe was noted for having great wisdom. Benjamin means “son of the right hand” and was located near Jerusalem. When Joseph tested his brothers by saying he would keep Benjamin as a slave, it proved the method that eventually reunited the divided family.
Those twelve tribes were essential in their mission although it has never been proved that either of the two aforementioned quarterbacks, both fine men in their own right, were taken from one of the groups.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com
