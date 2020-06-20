Within a 24-hour span last week there were three historic periods for Four Seasons Country citizens. In the midst of the coronavirus and a seemingly endless series of downpours it may have gone virtually unnoticed for some whose lives have been virtually put on hold for the past few months. West Virginia Day, Juneteenth and the start of summer went back-to-back-to-back at the end of this soggy spring.
Last Friday was the 155th anniversary of “Juneteenth” which first took place on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas as Gen. Gordon Granger spoke to a group of African-American “slaves” who found out weeks after the surrender at Appomattox that they were free. Texas, being so far from the national capital in Washington, D.C., had maintained the practice of slavery until the last possible instant and its captives were the last of more than four million who finally received freedom after the long and bloody conflict.
For many years, the day was scarcely celebrated nationwide but increasingly black citizens began to take part in a cultural re-visiting of their place in American history starting often with the enslavement of captives by tribal warriors in Africa itself who then sold them to slave traders from Europe and later America. In 1619, the first slaves arrived in Virginia and the practice spread across the country with the primary focus on the warmer southern regions where agriculture flourished and became profitable in many areas due to “free” labor.
England, the mother country for many American states, outlawed slavery in 1833, but it was not until 1865 the practice was disallowed in the United States. Despite some ground-breaking Constitutional amendments, citizens of color often spent the century-plus after the Civil War struggling for legal equality in voting rights, home ownership, commercial ventures and participation in a host of everyday activities including even the right to play in games with other citizens.
Ironically, Texas became the first state to recognize Juneteenth and that happened in 1979. Now 47 states – including Virginia and West Virginia – do acknowledge the date and there is a growing movement to make the date a national holiday. Several major companies are also declaring the day a holiday and advising employees to recognize the significance of what June 19 means.
An even older holiday is “West Virginia Day” of June 20, marking 157 years since the official formation of what was – and is – the 35th American state in 1863. The new state was carved from the original state of Virginia after the Commonwealth seceded from the United States, leaving the northern part of the state socially and politically separated.
With the approval of the national Congress and spurred by President Abraham Lincoln, West Virginia became a state. It remains the only U.S. state formed without the consent of the residents of the former state from which it was taken.
West Virginia is famed for having coal found in 53 of its 55 counties, a major industrial trigger in the state which has no connection to a major body of water. Its contributions to the Industrial Revolution in America are legend, despite the long-ignored facts of exploitation of the state’s natural resources to make the lives of others better. Huge companies built empires based upon absentee ownership of land and mineral rights but often when the resources were exhausted the communities were abandoned.
One of America’s finest resorts, the Greenbrier, is the jewel of southern West Virginia and has hosted celebrities, festivals, events and world leaders for generations and was even used as a prison for Japanese emissaries for the time in the 1940s.
Nevertheless, the state is celebrated for its work ethic, natural beauty and contributions of its citizens. Throughout the years in a host of military conflicts, West Virginia has sent a disproportionate number of soldiers to defend American principles. Family has long been important in this state and a resident was the founder of Mother’s Day.
Although put on hold in 2020 for the first time since the end of World War II, the West Virginia State Fair is recognized as one of the nation’s best and a multi-million-dollar enterprise – but citizens will have to wait until August 2021 for the next fun event.
If we have learned anything from West Virginia Day and Juneteenth, there is no place with more determination to overcome obstacles than our home.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.