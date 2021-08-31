Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.