In order to balance or hopefully completely dispel certain ideas presented by various members of our community and printed in your paper, I feel compelled to offer the following remarks:
(1) A June 2021 survey of doctors conducted by the American Medical Association indicated that 96 percent of doctors are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and that an additional 45 percent of those not vaccinated planned to get vaccinated.
(2) Since research clearly supports the efficacy of wearing masks in order to curtail the spread of COVID-19, doctors overwhelmingly support the wearing of masks in compliance with CDC recommendations. (The Japanese demonstrated years ago that masks hamper the spread of all types of airborne infections.)
(3) Suggestions that masks trap carbon dioxide, creating a toxic environment inside the mask for the wearer are completely without merit. Carbon dioxide passes through the mask as the wearer exhales, with no buildup inside the mask.
(4) Absolutely no credible research supporting the claim that children’s developmental potential or psychological well-being are being threatened by masks exists. It is, however, likely that adults who frighten children with such suggestions foster anxiety and other aversive emotions in children’s brains that may cause psychological damage.
Glenna Anderson,
MA (Clinical Psychology),
Princeton
