Republicans in red-leaning West Virginia have something to celebrate. Newly released voter registration data confirms that there are now more registered Republicans in the Mountain State than any other political party.
New voter registration numbers from Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office shows there are now about 448,900 registered Republicans, or 36.8 percent of all registered voters in West Virginia. That surpasses the number of registered Democrats in the Mountain State, which currently stands at 444,600, or 36.5 percent. An additional 275,000 registered voters, or 22.6 percent, reported no party affiliation. The rest were affiliated with minor political parties, the Associated Press reported last month.
Locally, Mercer County was one of the top five counties in the state for new Republican registrations during the time period between 2019 and 2020, the data shows. During that time, there were 2,064 new Republican Party registrations in Mercer County. The other four top counties for new Republican voter registrations were neighboring Raleigh and Kanawha counties, along with Wood and Berkeley counties.
According to the state’s Republican Party, 11 counties switched from Democrat to Republican pluralities in 2020, and 24 of the 55 counties are now Republican majority or plurality.
“So many people over so many years have helped our party achieve this milestone,” Roman Stauffer, acting chairman of the West Virginia Republican Party, said. “Senator Shelley Moore Capito has been a leader every election cycle for our Republican Party. Our entire federal delegation — Representatives McKinley, Mooney, and Miller — in Congress have driven the Republican message home. Our strong conservative statewide office holders and leaders in the Legislature have encouraged people to join the Republican Party. I would be remiss not to acknowledge our county chairs, grassroots volunteers, our young conservatives, and our women’s groups who have stood with us in voter registration and re-registration efforts at meetings, and street festivals, and county fairs across the Mountain State for decades.”
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin is now the only remaining Democrat to currently hold a statewide office in West Virginia.
As an energy producing state that is blessed with an abundance of fossil fuels, West Virginia is once again at odds with Democrats in Washington, who are pushing a green energy agenda and now control the White House, the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.
This growing disconnect between Washington and the Mountain State will likely lead to further increases in Republican voter registration rolls in the months and years ahead.
