Another bill passed last year by the House of Representatives threatens individual rights and states’ rights, and puts the federal government even more in control of our everyday lives.
Our already way-too-large and way-too-powerful federal government keeps growing in size and power, erasing the initial philosophy of the nation’s Founders, who designed a government with great individual freedom, and a high degree of state independence because it was the states that formed the federal government, They did so based upon the U.S. Constitution protecting a large degree of independence for the states.
The states retain certain rights and privileges, among them determining their own election procedures and setting their own employment laws. The former of those two things is under attack by H.R. 1/S. 1, the so-called “For the People Act.” The latter is under attack by the PRO Act.
The PRO Act, which is based on California’s AB5 law, was originally passed by the House in 2019, but did not gain Senate approval. That is once again a potential obstacle.
The PRO Act is ultra pro labor unions — PRO stands for “Protecting the Right to Organize” — and would effectively nullify the right-to-work laws in 27 states, and force 57 million independent contractors or freelancers to be treated as employees. They would lose their independence, and perhaps their jobs. And it will strengthen unions and the power they exert over employers and workers.
The PRO Act would also prevent employers from hiring temporary workers during strikes, which is like pointing a gun at the head of employers targeted by a strike to force compliance with union demands, which often are unreasonable.
It would make it more difficult for workers who do not want to belong to a labor union to stay out of one. However, membership in a union is already easy for those seeking it, as right-to-work laws do not restrict voluntary union membership. Therefore, this feature is not needed.
What right-to-work laws do, however, is to forbid unions to force workers who do not wish to belong to the union to pay dues anyway, as a condition of employment.
President Joe Biden — who promised to be the strongest labor president, and is a self-proclaimed “union man” — stands solidly behind the PRO Act.
This and other pro-union measures occur at a time, and perhaps because of, private-sector union membership having fallen from 24.2 percent of workers in 1973, to just 6.3 percent today, as reported in Newsmax magazine.
It is important to note that the PRO Act is opposed by some workers. A female independent contractor and a female small business owner criticized congressional Democrats for supporting radical labor reform they said would harm female business owners across the nation.
The Washington Free Beacon ran a story headlined: “Female Entrepreneurs Rip Dems Over Labor Bill.” Jennifer O’Connell, a freelance writer and yoga instructor, commented: “As a woman-owned small business, the government is seeking once again to destroy my professional life, a life that I’ve spent decades building and performing without any government help,” she said. “How Neanderthal is Joe Biden’s thinking, or this administration’s thinking, to want to outlaw a woman’s ability to work?”
Monica Wyman, who owns a flower shop in California, had this to say: “I came back from that break [to battle breast cancer] only to face AB5 here in California,” she said, “which basically took away the opportunity for me to continue to hire other workers and to work on my own schedule, around my doctors’ appointments, to schedule events and weddings that I could do when I was feeling well, and to have the help I needed. AB5 has really stripped us of this opportunity to do what we need to do, but still continue to work and contribute to society, to our families, and it’s been a challenge,” she continued.
And North Carolina congresswoman Virginia Foxx (R), said this to Independent Women’s Voice: “In January, women’s workforce participation rate hit a 33-year low,” she said. “At a time when employers and workers are forced to tighten their purse strings, it is unconscionable that Democrats would consider a bill that would take millions from workers’ paychecks, cost employers an estimated $47 billion in new annual costs, infringe on workers’ First Amendment rights, and put small businesses at further risk of closing their doors.”
What makes things so good in the United States is people being able to work to earn money that allows them to have the things they need and want. They may work for themselves, if they choose, or for someone else.
These freedoms to choose how one makes a living are not available in every country. In some of them, the government decides what work people can do, under what circumstances they will work, and how much — or little — they will earn.
Under the best of circumstances employers and workers come to an agreement on wages and working conditions. And, yes, some employers abuse their authority. But no one is forced to work in conditions they dislike; they can look elsewhere for work.
Government should pass laws that are fair to both sides, and never take sides, as the PRO Act does.
James H. “Smokey” Shott, a resident of Bluefield, Va., is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at shottcommentary@gmail.com
