Sixty-four years is a blink in the eye of geologic time but only a heartbeat away for those who recall Monday, February 4, 1957. At the time, the Bishop operation of Pocahontas Fuel Company was the biggest coal mine and largest single employer in Tazewell County. Located on the Tazewell-McDowell County line and adjacent to Route 16, hundreds of men toiled on a six-day-per-week and three shifts daily schedule to furnish high-quality bituminous or “soft” coal which was hauled away in 50-ton gondolas by Norfolk & Western trains. In a unique arrangement, miners usually descended in a shaft at Horsepen on the Virginia side while the coal was hauled out through a drift mouth opening on the West Virginia side.
The mine provided a good living – at least the wages were excellent for the time. Danger was a constant companion, of course, deep underground where total darkness ruled unless partially overpowered by a coal-miner’s headlight or the lights of the electric motors. In fact, the inky blackness was so complete that many men simply called sunshine “the good light.”
Coal mining in Southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia was an anomaly in the mid-20th century in terms of both benefits and race relations, not only in the region but in much of the nation. For example, sociologists noted that West Virginia was perhaps the best example of any state with regard to providing African-Americans employment. In the years after the Civil War called Reconstruction and later into the period between the two World Wars, the so-called “Jim Crow” laws were designed to deny equal rights to black citizens, the opportunities had been few for their economic success.
When the great Pocahontas coalfields began to open up in the early 1880s, there was so much product available and demand so high that employers reached to Europe and the segregated American South for all available hands to mine coal. It was the first time for many such groups, often speaking no English or being of a different race, to have a chance for a home and a job. As noted by many coal miners, “It didn’t matter what your race was, everybody was the same color when they came out of the mines.”
Bishop, in fact, like many local mining towns loved its sports and overcame segregation with a clever idea. The twin-state community had not one but two baseball teams known as the “State Liners” and players of both colors were thus able to take the field, albeit not always at the same time on the same day. Such was the era and good players enjoyed the baseball diamond much more than digging “black diamonds” far underneath their solid ground.
The work was hard enough for all. Not only was the labor done underground but there was likely to be an abundance of water in the tunnels. Struggling pumps worked to keep the water at bay but all miners knew that underground springs were prone to flooding their work area and within hours of any major thunderstorm, the seepage was going to find its way into the mine.
February 1957 had been a particularly wet month, after all. Rain had fallen nearly every day and local towns had suffered the rising waters. Intersections near streams had been blocked, and in towns such as Pocahontas where the banks of Laurel Creek overflowed by a foot or more into the streets, travel was treacherous at best.
In nearby Buchanan County, citizens had watched the Levisa River rampage its way down the valleys and on into Kentucky. In fact, Grundy was virtually isolated for several days. One of the area’s best-known ministers, Charlie Sublett, whose father-in-law operated Mountain Mission School, had occasion to battle the elements. Sublett, while also working at the school, preached regularly in Tazewell County at churches of Christ in Horsepen, Mudfork and later at Springville.
Sublett was needed to preach Jim Whittaker’s funeral at the Horsepen community but was stranded. Ever resourceful, he contacted a local coal company which provided a bulldozer and grader to cut a road on the mountainside above the flood plain so he could drive on to perform the service.
On the fateful date, miners reported to their duties on the “hoot owl” shift and some reported an unusual amount of dust not long after midnight. Within an hour, a blast ripped through a section of the 337-foot-deep tunnel where 184 men were working. Some recalled only “wind” but at the Horsepen shaft, the force threw the cage violently upward where it remained stuck. Lack of oxygen may have killed most of the men who perished that day. By five o’clock that evening, under dark and rainy skies, the bodies of 37 men had been brought to the surface, in the worst mine disaster since a December 1951 blast in Illinois killed 119 men.
Coal mining danger always increased in the winter months, when the deadly methane and related gases underground were most prevalent. Old timers recalled the February 1932 explosion at nearby Boissevain. Sadly, within a year of ‘57, another explosion would hit the Bishop colliery and yet another one would soon strike at Amonate, just over the mountain.
Charlie Sublett and his congregation, only a mile from the mine shaft, like many other local residents, would mourn and remember the Bishop miners always.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
