A letter writer raises some very interesting concerns about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election with some very specific questions. He wonders how former President Trump could receive 74 million votes, win 2,038 more counties, and lose; while President Biden supposedly received a record 81 million votes, and lost all those counties.
Please allow me to demonstrate by example. The total population of Los Angeles County in 2020 was 10,014,009. In 2019, the population of the entire state of West Virginia was 1,792,000. The population of Wyoming was 578,759. The population of Rhode Island was 1,059,000.
If you add West Virginia, Wyoming and Rhode Island together, the population in 2019 of the entire three states equals 3,429,759. That is considerably less than one county (not state), Los Angeles County, in 2020 of 10,014,009. For simplicity, let’s say every man, woman, and child can vote and they all voted the same way – three states for Donald Trump and one county for Joe Biden. In this scenario, Donald Trump could win every county in West Virginia, Wyoming, and Rhode Island, and still be losing in the general election to one county, Los Angeles, by about 6,584,250 votes.
If you were watching during the election, the maps of the counties in some states were overwhelmingly red, while only a handful of counties were blue. How could Biden win those states with so many red counties? Because the population density, not land mass, was proportionately greater in the metropolitan areas that Biden won.
This also demonstrates how the Republicans gained seats in the House — each district chooses members of the House, unlike the Senate where each state elects two senators. It also reminds all of us how important the electoral college is. I for one don’t desire to have the entire country having everything decided by a few populated states, like California, Texas, and Florida. Many elections have shown how the electoral college gives each state an important voice. The electoral college also explains why Donald Trump’s final loss was the result of about 10,000 votes in each of two states, Georgia, and Arizona. Trump lost Michigan by about 150,000 votes. The loss by Donald Trump came down to thousands of votes and not millions of votes as the overall popular vote would suggest due to the electoral college.
This narrow victory by Biden in a few states is why Republicans chose to have recounts in populated counties, and not the entire state. Flip a populated area by a few thousand votes, and Trump is the winner. What’s amazing is that more than six-in-ten eligible voters voted in 2020, 158.4 million. Disappointedly, that means more than three-in-ten didn’t vote that could have.
Surprisingly, the record voter turnout was the result of the pandemic. I applaud states that provided legal, secure alternative means to vote to counter pandemic restrictions. But this is where so many chose to believe there was voter fraud – easy access to cast a ballot gave more people the opportunity to vote and, some contended, a chance to cheat. Republican election officials refused to say their state didn’t conduct a fair and free election.
Election officials, like West Virginia’s Mac Warner, reported no election abnormalities. Recounts yielded the same results. Court battles reinforced the outcome, including the Supreme Court. Investigations found no evidence of widespread fraud.
I write this not to anger anyone, but to dispel conspiracies. My life would be much easier if I only agreed with many around here. I have family that barely talks to me now. Some considered friends rarely call. One person suggested I move to be around my kind! Please don’t hate me for not believing what I consider a lie. M. Muggeridge said, “People don’t believe lies because they have to, but because they want to.”
I stand with state/federal courts, election officials, the DOJ, and the Supreme Court.
Don V. Hylton,
Bluefield, Va.
