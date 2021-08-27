All of us who grew up in this area have plenty of great memories of downtown Bluefield, which had a bustling big-city feel to it for decades.
From the lunch counter at Kresge’s to shoppers at thriving stores, streets were often packed, so it was quite a treat to visit Bluefield, as well as Princeton, back in those days when we left the relatively isolated hollows.
The current Bluefield Arts Center was at one time Ramsey School, and a large auditorium was inside, the place where county high schools sent members of the Glee Clubs for an annual concert.
Do high schools still have Glee Clubs? Don’t know, but we basically just sang and enjoyed music. It actually was gleeful.
Members of the Oakvale High School Glee Club always made the trip and it was particularly fun on a Saturday to go to Bluefield with them and spend the day, rehearsing in the morning then having the afternoon off before returning for the evening performance.
Of course, having run of the city and eating lunch at one of the restaurants was great.
But for me, two things stood out, towering above all else as far as something to do: The Granada and Colonial theaters.
I recall spending the afternoon at the Colonial once to watch “The Ten Commandments.” Although it had been released years before, it still made the rounds on occasion and it was the first time I had ever had a chance to see it.
Well, as we all know, it is one long movie. I was oblivious to the time, of course, fully engrossed in the film.
I think it was about the time Moses saw the burning bush I felt a tap on my shoulder. A classmate had been sent to find me since I was late getting back to Ramsey. A bitter disappointment not to be able to finish.
I loved the Colonial, but the Granada was my favorite I guess because it always seemed larger and grander, and of course the sharply sloped seating in the back I loved.
How many movies I saw at either theater over the years I have no clue, but it was a lot.
One of the first dates I had was at the Granada. It was a special event because, believe me, any dates during that part of my life were few and far between.
And we went to see “Love Story,” with Ryan O’Neal and Ali McGraw. I fell in love with Ali of course, but I doubt that had anything to do with the fact it was the only date I had with the girl, whose last name was Henderson, I think. Well, she probably would have gone out with me again. I was just too shy to press my luck the second time because of the overwhelming fear of rejection.
I still have not fully recovered from that fear.
I have many more memories of seeing movies in Bluefield, with “Jaws” at the Colonial a great one. When Richard Dreyfuss was diving under the damaged boat and that dead man’s face popped up, my sister was sitting beside me and screamed so loud it scared me. She also grabbed my arm and left a bruise.
Sadly, the Colonial is gone forever and what a loss it was.
However, the great news is that the Granada, in all its grandeur, is back and very much like it was when so many of us gathered there.
Thanks to a group of wonderful and determined local residents, the theater is fully restored and opening night is Saturday.
As fate would have it, the night features two movies I love and have never seen on a big screen: “Red Dust” and “The Maltese Falcon.”
Yeah, I know. They are old and in black and white and chances are many have never seen either one of them. Some don’t even like to watch black and white movies at all, but they don’t know what they are missing.
With stars like Clark Gable, Mary Astor and Jean Harlow in “Red Dust” and Humphrey Bogart and Astor in “The Maltese Falcon,” well, how can it get any better? Harlow actually mentions Bluefield in the movie.
Both were chosen because Mary Astor starred in the first movie shown at the Granada, “Rose of the Golden West,” in 1928. That silent movie reel, I am told, is in Czechia, but that’s another story.
Each of us probably has a long list of movies we would love to see on the big screen again.
But to be able to see them at the Granada…There is indeed a God.
