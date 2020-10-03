From coast to coast, the recent “presidential” debate has drawn icy reviews from nearly all seasoned observers who watched it. One pundit described it as a showdown between two grumpy old men. Another compared it to a “dumpster fire” and yet another used the tried-and-true “train wreck” description.
One of the most elevated descriptions of the combatants came from long-time Republican political essayist George F. Will. If you have not read his excellent commentary in the highly-regarded book “The Conservative Sensibility” then you are in for a treat. As an English teacher, I simply enjoy the dynamic vocabulary and outstanding paragraph construction on virtually every page, and as an observer of the political thought process, I try to learn from a master of the craft.
Will’s column this week blisters Donald Trump and chastises Joe Biden in turn. He also showed a local writer (me) just how an expert can elevate a sentence. After the debate I confided to a friend that I am very concerned about how America’s image is being tarnished around the world by the verbal garbage being dispensed in certain circles.
Will, from his lofty intellectual perch, echoed that idea in glorious prose, “The putrescence of America’s public life was pitilessly displayed Tuesday, when, for 98 minutes, whatever remains of the nation’s domestic confidence and international stature shriveled like a brittle autumn leaf.” Brilliant! So much more so, than what we were given in Cleveland.
As a former debate instructor, I felt that the President of the United States would have been disqualified and escorted from the stage had he been involved in a setting where the rules mattered. His opponent, however serious the provocation, showed poor taste in using the words “clown,” “racist,” “liar,” and sarcastically asking Trump to “shut up.” Whether or not the individual has merited the description, the dignity of the office itself should have encouraged a more civil response.
In terms of decency, columnist Marc Theissen observed that “Biden cleared the low bar that Trump set for him” but concluded that Trump won the brawl on points by landing more verbal blows. He noted that Biden did not effectively respond to Trump’s demand to know whether he would pack the Supreme Court or eliminate the filibuster.
Theissen concluded that before the pandemic, Trump told voters that “whether they like me or hate me, they would have to vote for me.” He said that unfortunately, after the debacle of the debate, Trump had done very little to convince them to do that.
A growing number of people – publicly and privately – have said it might be a good idea to just cancel the two debates still on the schedule. While some said that moderator Chris Wallace did not control the first showdown, others have pointed out that in modern history there has never been a resident like the current one who seems to have no boundaries or sense of public decorum or a challenger with such pressing issues of age and effectiveness.
The Commission on Presidential Debates has evidently agreed, already announcing that new rules will be in place. One suggestion has been that microphones will be turned off if the candidate(s) do not respect time limits or the opponent’s right to speak. Another columnist said they might as well take the cord out of Trump’s microphone before the debate begins. These ideas might seem simplistic but it is worth noting that the candidates’ primary purpose is to influence voters while the organization is hoping to educate them.
In addition, the debates in past history have usually been been very civil, compared to Tuesday’s bare-knuckle display. Candidly, one of the commission members has admitted that the debates are only going to be civil if the persons involved are willing to be reasonably polite and respect the rules. Quickly, another observer noted that “polite” and “rules” should not be used in regard to the recent debate.
On this point, Mr. Will, a nationally-known sports fan, weighed in on the first debate with “Some viewers, with their minds already closed concerning their presidential choice, watched the debate the same way spectators watch a stock car race: in hopeful expectation of carnage. They were not disappointed.”
If we learned one thing from the first debate, it may well be: For the first time in years, proud men should stand up and not stand by for decency in the United States of America.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com
