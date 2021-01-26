I just received my first COVID-19 vaccine. Having worked in the medical field which included 16 years at the Health Dept., I can without reservation offer accolades to the staff and volunteers who made this a seamless experience. From the logistical layout at the Church of God to the “Shot in my arm” was practically flawless.
To those who have yet to receive the vaccine, please be patient as I have been. The numbers of vaccine’s offered at each clinic is directly relative to the numbers of doses received from the state. If at all possible register on the web site. Be safe and continue to protect yourselves and others. Wear a mask.
Mike Eades,
Princeton

