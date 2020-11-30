Who let the dogs out was exactly what Johnny Peers did with his Muttville Comix show for CART’s opening performance of the 40th Anniversary Season, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Richlands Middle School Auditorium.
Kids flapped their wings, danced to the music with hula hoops; received royal treatment ducked taped and even got a wakeup call with WATER! All this and 12 dogs on stage made an evening of laughter, fun and true enjoyment seeing smiling eyes through the mask of COVID 19.
This performance was in tribute to Dr. Roy Lee Wright as his wife, Dorothy, graciously accepted CART’s dedication plaque for the 2020-2021 Performing Arts Season. Dr. Wright as well as Dorothy have always been beloved friends of CART and the arts in general.
We would like to thank our sponsors: Doug and Ginger H. Branton, George M. Cruise Foundation, Junior and Regina Sayers and Dorothy Wright. Contributors: Mac and Mary Catherine Culbertson, Avery and Diana Richardson and Vance Graphics, LLC.
Our technical and production team was made up of the Town of Richlands Police Department, Police Chief Jerry Gilbert, Town of Richlands Electrical Department Supervisor James Newberry, Doug Branton, Jeff Mathis, Mathis Recording, Lights and Sound, Bruce Miller, Rod Moore, Elaine Holmes, Sylvia Boyd, Cathy Harris, Regina Sayers, Jane Mulkey, Pat Reynolds, Barbara Cook, Susie Hampton, Jackie Ray, Frank Dorton, Frank Brady, Ron and Edythe Brown, Charlene Pinkerton, Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce, WVVA, WGTH, J104.5, News and Press, The Voice News, Bluefield Daily Telegraph, WRIC Star 95, WXLZ 1073, Lebanon News, Virginia Mountaineer, Bristol Herald Courier, the Tazewell County Public School System, Richlands Middle School administration and custodial staff. It is phenomenal the extra support we received to make sure we had the opportunity to bring CART’s performance to the Richlands Middle School stage. This extra ordinary effort by the school and CART’s Board of Directors made it possible to keep everyone safe and secure. Thank you our audience for acknowledging the importance of following the CDC and VHD regulations. You are the BEST! See you at Tazewell Middle School, Thursday, November 19, 7:00 p.m. when the Alma Ensemble performs their “Celebration of Dance” concert.
Always appreciative of your support,
Ginger H Branton,
Executive Director - Citizens for the Arts (CART), Richlands, Va.
