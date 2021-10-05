Most people know that life in a small, rural town has challenges.
Last night just past the end of our driveway, there was a car bursting into flames. As I sat and watched from my front window, high above all the action, I was overcome with gratitude. Down in the road, voluntarily leaving their warm beds, dressed in protective gear, perhaps a dozen people had arrived to handle the problem. They arrived with the simple yet profound calling of helping their neighbor. Their efficiency was comforting to watch.
It struck me that this same type of scene has played out countless times over the years in the mountains. People showing up to help with only their own conscience or sense of honor compelling them to do so.
There are so many people, helpers as Mr. Rogers called them, in so many neighborhoods, just doing the next right thing… mothers and fathers caring for healthy and sick children, spouses and friends caring for each other. For today though I want to give a public thank you to the fire companies that showed up last night. To be honest, I don’t know for sure which ones to name, although I’m fairly certain that Berwind was one.
Your work matters and is appreciated.
Rebecca Sullivan,
Squire
