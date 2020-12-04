One thing most of us miss because of the pandemic is singing Christmas hymns together in our churches.
From “Silent Night” to “O Holy Night,” the music is special and uplifting and enjoyable to share with other people.
But, alas, sharing is mostly virtual this year as the congregate settings are limited and group singing is not at all recommended.
Maybe I enjoy Christmas music so much because I grew up with it in a small church.
Members of the church were always excited about the Christmas hymn singing, which usually started the Sunday after Thanksgiving.
But I’m not sure anyone loved it more than Aunt Ebb.
She enjoyed singing all year, but those holiday spirituals were her favorites.
And she would always be singing louder than anyone else in the church, her voice probably about 25 decibels above all the others combined.
She was, I suppose, really moved by the spirit.
However, God did not bestow on her the gift of a singing voice that was pleasant to others.
The problem was, well, a problem depending on who you talked to, she really did not carry a tune very well. In fact, she could barely sing at all.
On more than one occasion I saw preachers cringe when she belted out a song, and they always closed their eyes, probably praying the song would end soon. Or maybe praying for a Christmas miracle with Aunt Ebb being able to suddenly be given the singing voice of an angel.
Most people know when they don’t have a pleasant voice and are sympathetic to those they are singing with, reserving their loudness for the times they are alone in the shower.
Aunt Ebb had no such awareness.
As wonderful and compassionate as she was about most things, she simply did not seem to give an angel’s harp whether anyone liked her singing or not.
So, yes, I heard quite a few discussions about her loudness and lack of concern, but not in her presence, of course.
The most common objection was the simple fact that she was so loud it sort of took away from the overall beauty of the song. Really good singers in the church were the most vocal with this objection and I think all of them had at one time or another tried to sing louder than Aunt Ebb but had failed miserably.
Cousin Gene had a great voice and often did solos. Choir leader Jackie Brown had a great voice. And there were others.
Another popular objection was the detrimental effect it could have on visitors.
After all, it was a small church with a small congregation, so visitors were very welcome with the hope of return visits and maybe even becoming regulars.
If they left with Aunt Ebb’s voice still ringing in their ears, they may never return and even tell others to stay away.
But with all the complaints and talk, there were usually two conclusions reached at the end of those discussions.
One, nobody wanted to hurt her feelings. That ruled out asking her to lower her voice or, God forbid, insisting she quit singing all together.
Two, they agreed that God didn’t care about the quality of the voice and it did not hurt His ears. Otherwise, everyone would sing like an angel.
At least the discussions served the purpose of giving all of those concerned a way to vent their frustrations.
I could never understand the hullabaloo. Sure, Aunt Ebb was loud and did indeed drown out some, well most, of the harmonic beauty of the songs.
What difference did it make? She loved it and it wasn’t like we had an Elvis or a Dolly in the congregation.
I figured it was the joy of singing the carol yourself, not just sitting back and listening.
But what did I know? I was just a kid.
However, I did know something the others did not seem to understand.
I overheard Aunt Ebb talking to some friends on one of the many trips I took with her on her motorcycle.
The topic of singing came up and Aunt Ebb boasted quite emphatically about her great singing voice. She had no clue she didn’t have one so it was no wonder she sang so loud.
I never told anyone about that and, as far as I know, no one ever told Aunt Ebb the truth.
And if they did, I really don’t think she would have cared.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
