Trash the masks! Denounce draconian measures, put an end to propaganda and alleviate authoritarian action. I am tired of being “shamed” for not following painter’s tape directives through store aisles. I’ve received dirty looks from those who are “properly masked” in disapproval of my naked nose and mouth. This morning I was encouraged by public television to tell my children the truth about masks and how they keep us safe...Poppycock!
It is nothing more than a socialist agenda experiment to see how malleable the American public can be. How long will we follow insidious suggestions; ignoring common sense, and ultimately sacrificing our freedoms in exchange for herd mentality?
If you feel that strongly about it, by all means, wear your mask. However, if you feel it’s medically necessary then perhaps you should just stay home. Lets go back to work, school, and church--NOW. Take responsibility for your own health. Be smart, but not oppressive. We’re better than that, America.
Courtney Thornton,
Athens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.