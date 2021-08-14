The heat index is 105, the thermometer reads a sweltering 97 while the headline in the local paper is all about climate change, historic fires and dwindling reservoirs. Ice cream, ice water and air conditioning are the three hottest (had to say it!) items in town.
“Town” right now is Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia on the confluence of the Shenandoah and Potomac Rivers. In 1936 these two bodies of water rose to 37 feet above flood stage and destroyed everything in the lower section of town with half a dozen other instances of high water and widespread destruction. Imagine having New River next door to Bluefield with the railroad tracks 20 feet under water and the picture becomes even more vivid.
Alas, the drought has reached even into this corner of the Shenandoah Valley and the mighty boulders scattered like giant marbles in the steam bed have precious little water around their bases as even the fish seem to have swam away for wetter homes.
This historic town, like nearby Winchester, changed hands often during the Civil War but was well known decades earlier. Here in Four Seasons Country, we have often been subjected to bad publicity and Harper’s Ferry (a Virginia town until June 20, 1863) was called by some “an abominable little village.” It certainly does remind one of local municipalities. Note: according to local records, when the citizen vote was taken on whether or not to secede, Harper’s Ferry residents voted 196-1 to join the Union. Talk about a simple majority!
It was a picturesque addition to the new Mountain State and as we all know right here at home we also have beautiful scenery. President Thomas Jefferson himself said that the point where the two rivers meet at Harper’s Ferry was so beautiful that “this scene is worth a trip across the Atlantic.” He came down to look the place over for himself and the rock where he sat has since been so chipped away by souvenir hunters that it has had to be reinforced with four more rocks.
Originally called “the Hole,” the town gained the name of Harper’s Ferry when a man named Harper put in a ferry to cross from the Virginia side to the Maryland shore across the Potomac. Not much of an imaginary stretch to come up with the title, but there it is.
Postal workers will tell you that Bluefield, for instance, has more miles of steep streets than any city in West Virginia below Charleston. Harper’s Ferry has fewer streets but several of them seem to mount to sky on eagle’s wings, so to speak, and having helped deliver a few pianos and organs in the fair city of Welch years ago to customers of Raines Piano and Organ, just looking at the steep inclines made my back ache.
Manufacturing, thanks to the water power, grew rapidly and the town became an industrial power with only the logging trade and lumber mills challenging the several factories which spread through the lower reaches of the valley.
Reminiscent of Bluefield, Princeton and nearly every local town the railroad is prominent and within the past hour two CSX trains as well as an Amtrak passenger unit have rumbled past and on through the famed tunnel which cuts underneath the majestic Maryland Heights across the river.
Yet the small brick building adjacent to the tracks is what the town is truly known for. Although it has been moved twice its place in history has remained secure. The actual location, which had to be changed to accommodate the Baltimore and Ohio railroad station, is now commemorated by a granite obelisk and a plaque of explanation.
The little building, a former federal arsenal, was well known to John Brown, an anti-slavery crusader from Kansas. He and a band of 18 followers known among themselves as the “Provisional Army of the United States” captured the arsenal with the hope of enlisting local supporters and enslaved African Americans to revolt and so begin in earnest the fight for freedom.
It proved to be futile at the time. In Alexandria, Col. Robert E. Lee was in a pharmacy when he got the call to go to Harper’s Ferry and settle things. Lee took 90 Marines, surrounded the building and asked Brown to surrender. He refused, Lee selected a dozen troops to storm the arsenal. They quickly subdued the occupants, wounding Brown.
Days later, Brown was tried and convicted at nearby Jefferson County Courthouse in Martinsburg where he was soon hanged. He refused to have any preacher talk to him, convinced he had already done God’s work on earth.
The uprising at Harper’s Ferry was national news and has taken a prominent place in history with many noting that the Civil War actually started here.
Brown was convinced of his cause, prompting Frederick Douglass to say, “I was willing to live for the slaves but John Brown was willing to die for them.”
