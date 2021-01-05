As the bumbling, grifting Trump administration packs its bags to leave the White House, it seems only fitting to bid “adios!” not just to Donald Trump but to the supporting cast of characters central to his bad reality TV show of a failed presidency:
Goodbye, Ivanka! Goodbye, Eric! Goodbye, Don Jr.! Goodbye, Bill! Goodbye, Stephen! Goodbye, Jared! Goodbye, Betsy! Goodbye, Kayleigh! Goodbye, Mike! Goodbye, Rudy! Goodbye, Stephen! Goodbye, Hope! Goodbye, Ben!
There are so many, many more I could fondly send down the road, but they couldn’t all be listed in the space this paper allocates for letters to the editor.
Don’t let the door hit you in the you-know-where on the way out. We will no doubt see some of you in various courts of law the next few years, but at least your odious presence will no longer sully the People’s House.
What an excellent way to kick off 2021, eh?
Donald Zeigler,
Bluefield
