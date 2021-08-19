There is a common misconception among some in Charleston that the state line stops in Beckley. Apparently members of the West Virginia Public Service Commission are also operating under this incorrect belief.
The commission announced earlier this month that two public hearings would be held in its Suddenlink case, and of course, none of those hearings are being held locally. This despite the fact that a large number of citizens in Mercer County, particularly in the greater Princeton area, are served by Suddenlink.
Instead, the PSC says public hearings on the matter will be held in Beckley and Charleston. The Beckley hearing, which would be the closest to Princeton, is slated for Monday, August 23, at 5 p.m. at the ceremonial courtroom at the Raleigh County Courthouse. The Charleston hearing will be held on Tuesday, August 24, at 10:30 a.m. and at 6 p.m. in the commission’s main hearing room at 201 Brooks Street.
In both instances, residents of Mercer County would have to both travel and pay turnpike tolls to participate. Does that seem fair? Of course it isn’t. But apparently the PSC thinks that residents of Mercer County, if they want to have a voice in the Suddenlink case, must dole out the extra cash for gas and turnpike tolls.
Come to think of it, we can’t remember the last time the PSC held a public hearing in Bluefield or Princeton. The Suddenlink case certainly would have been an appropriate time to do so.
The commission announced earlier this summer that it had received more than 1,900 quality of service complaints regarding Suddenlink service, including delays in service restoration, billing errors, and the inability to place orders for service or contact personnel regarding the status of service.
The commission subsequently announced in July that it was ordering Suddenlink Communications to show why it should not be required to take specific remedial steps to improve service to customers and why the commission should not impose penalties as authorized by state law.
Now, unfortunately, area residents will not be able to express their opinions to the commission in person, unless they travel to Beckley and pay turnpike tolls. Or they can write a letter, which certainly isn’t the same as addressing the board in person.
That’s a shame.
And no, the state line doesn’t end in Beckley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.