A new course is being charted for Princeton Community Hospital, now an affiliate of WVUMedicine, and strategic planning will be a big part of that ongoing process.
Karen Bowling, the new CEO at PCH, says the strategic planning will take a holistic approach, including a detailed look at what needs to be done to meet the region’s health care needs while also ensuring that appropriate resources and personnel are in place.
She believes many of those health care needs can be met by using the extensive services and expertise offered by WVUMedicine, part of WV Hospitals. PCH entered into a management agreement with WV Hospitals in December of 2020, a move that is helping to enhance the Mercer County-based hospital.
“They will increase the level of services,” Bowling said of WVUMedicine. “That is what WVUMedicine can help do. They bring a lot of resources.”
Bowling, who began work last month as the hospital’s new CEO, said those resources include cancer treatment, critical care and neurological sciences, among other specialities.
A graduate of Bluefield State College and a native of Wyoming County, Bowling is no stranger to health care.
She previously worked as the CEO of Raleigh General Hospital in neighboring Beckley and, prior to joining WVUMedicine, served as cabinet secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources where she shepherded an expansion of the state’s Medicaid program under then-Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin.
Before taking over PCH, Bowling was serving as executive vice president of government affairs for the West Virginia University Health System and president and CEO of WVU Medicine’s Braxton County Memorial Hospital and Summersville Regional Medical Center.
She says WVUMedicine will be involved in the ongoing strategic planning in Princeton, while also providing insight and resources that are critical to attracting experienced health care professionals to the region.
As we prepare for a post pandemic world, having access to a high quality of health care close to home will be critical.
Princeton Community Hospital has already been strengthen by its partnership with WVUMedicine, and the ongoing strategic planning will lead to further health care enhancements for the region.
