Saturday used to be “shopping day” in Bluefield – on both sides of the state line – right up through the late 1970s. Some of the business moved away when Hills anchored the Blue Prince Shopping Center. Some loyal shoppers from the Bluewell area consistently bought at Ameli’s Department Store and other nearby shops. The Westgate Center featured Acme and A-Mart and that was a major hub for years.
Then the Mercer Mall opened in June 1980 and since then the downtown area here has struggled to keep businesses of any kind. K-Mart took some of that cash for a generation. When the giant department store and close-by hardware facility opened in nearby Ridgeview, that did much to begin the slow slide which has steadily eroded the mall shopping.
We are not beating up the local economy because in 10,000 towns across the United States the story is the same. Malls opened, malls are slipping away. Huge chain stores with headquarters in distant states have replaced the businesses our aunts and uncles or parents or nearby neighbors owned.
Now the pandemic has changed shopping habits even more. Many of us are using “apps” to locate not only our food but to find items in stores. If you have ventured out lately (hopefully with your mask on) you have probably noticed employees pushing buggies up and down aisles during business hours. They are not buying for themselves. These are the “shoppers for shoppers” who get a call in order list and then go purchase for a customer who will stop outside the store, have the goods placed in the vehicle and then motor on home without ever darkening the door of the business.
Most of us still make use of banks. However, in many instances, the transactions are completed over the phone or the Internet. Signs are sometimes posted to let customers know that the lobby will be open by appointment. Recently, I foolishly went to a local optometrist to get my glasses readjusted and was embarrassed when the lady asked if I had an appointment because these days one can no longer simply walk in and have that type of service completed. I was surprised but I understand that we don’t live in 2018 anymore. (Remember when we used to say, “This is not 1955 any more?”)
I read an article recently explaining that the old-fashioned habit of touching fruit or (heaven forbid!) sampling a grape or two to see if they are ripe has virtually (no pun intended) stopped at most grocery stores. Not in every place, of course, but in most grocery venues in 2021.
And the hugs – not nearly as many people willing to even try on shopping days any more. Fewer folks shaking hands. Eyes averted, we have learned to duck, dodge and weave our way past people without making any physical contact at all. After a year, it has become second nature to many of us. I suppose teenagers and young 20-somethings still hold on to each other but it is not my business to monitor that behavior except in school!
Shopping has also reinforced the desire to buy local not only in Four Seasons Country but across the nation and that hearkens back to the beginning of this column. Local grocery stores are preferred now, perhaps not only because they offer what customers are looking for but also due to a sense of loyalty to something “from here” and a show of support for our own. Regionally and nationally, customers also report that they have more trust in people they know. Another reason is to invest more in the local economies.
No matter how much is spent – or not – shoppers are saying they pay more attention now than ever before in comparing prices and necessary items. Luxury goods are a last resort for many customers. Comparing name brands with generic, from the drug store prescription counter to the shoe store purchases, more people are window shopping rather than buying nowadays.
Finally, many shoppers report they try to support companies, brands, businesses of all sizes that have been interested in helping to battle the pandemic and those firms that have tried to help in little towns (as well as major cities) over the past year.
Sticking together and now standing together has been one positive from the 2020 – 21 era.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
