Here is some good news for residents of Tazewell County. You are no longer required to purchase or display a county sticker on your vehicle.
According to Tazewell County Treasurer David Larimer, the county decal has now been eliminated and it is no longer required that citizens of the county purchase and display a decal on their vehicles.
At Larimer’s request, the county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously last month to eliminate the requirement that county residents display a county decal on their vehicles. Larimer said several of the towns in Tazewell County have already eliminated the town decal requirement for their citizens, so the county decided to follow suit.
“Again, it is no longer required that you come to the Treasurer’s Office to obtain a county decal to display on the front windshield of your car or truck,” Larimer said last month. “The vehicle license fee that was approved and implemented by the Board of Supervisors in 2018 is still in effect, and will continue to be billed to residents of the county annually. The vehicle license fee will appear on the county tax tickets that are mailed from our office in October.”
By eliminating the county sticker requirement, residents will no longer be required to obtain a new sticker at the courthouse when they change vehicles. That should help in taking a little bit of the stress out of the process of changing or upgrading vehicles.
The county also will save about $1,000 a year in expenses associated with administering the sticker program, according to County Administrator Eric Young.
This welcomed move also eliminates a burden upon Tazewell County residents, as it was not always easy having to make the drive to the Tazewell County Courthouse to purchase a new county sticker each time we changed vehicles.
We suspect that most residents of Tazewell County will be pleased to see that this onerous requirement is no more.
