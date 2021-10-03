While we may not agree with every decision he makes, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice does deserve credit for his continued support of the King Coal Highway and Coalfields Expressway projects.
Work on the two four-lane corridors had been largely stalled due to a lack of federal and state funding. But that was before Justice became governor. Justice’s “Roads for Prosperity” bond referendum, which was approved by voters in a special election during the Republican governor’s first term, provided state funding that allowed for a resumption of construction on the long-delayed King Coal Highway project in Mercer County.
A $58 million contract funded by the Roads to Prosperity program is now nearing a completion in the Kee Dam area of Airport Road. The project will link Airport Road with the King Coal Highway, the Christine West Bridge and the K.A. Ammar Interchange, creating a usable segment of the future Interstate 73/74/75 corridor near Bluefield.
Justice also announced earlier this year that $200 million in funding obtained from the sale of turnpike bonds would be used to build a section of the Coalfields Expressway in McDowell County. Work on that project is expected to begin next summer, and once finished, will create a usable section of the four-lane corridor extending from Welch to Pineville in neighboring Wyoming County.
During a stop in Princeton this past summer, Justice told the Daily Telegraph that he is determined to see the completion of the King Coal Highway, Coalfields Expressway and Corridor H projects before his second term as governor ends in December 2024.
Justice said all three projects have been prioritized by state transportation officials. He plans to use federal money for the road building efforts.
“Our goal is to take the federal stimulus dollars, the federal infrastructure program … and keep doing as much as we can,” he said. “My goal is to get it all done.”
Justice correctly notes that it has taken the state far too long to get these critical four-lane projects moving again.
“It has taken 28 or 29 years to get it (the Coalfields Expressway) from Slab Fork to Mullins,” Justice said. “Good gosh, we’ve got to do better than that.”
Justice said his administration is giving it “everything we’ve got.”
“That is my intent, that is my dream,” he added. “That’s what I want to get done. I want to either have it done or have it in motion to be done before I am out of office.”
As officials await for potential federal funding from the bipartisan infrastructure bill, one thing the state can do now is prepare for contracts for additional segments of the King Coal Highway and Coalfields Expressway projects.
One priority must be a continuation of the King Coal Highway in Mercer County.
Now that the Airport Road contract is nearing a completion, all efforts need to be made now to ensure that a plan is ready for the next section of the interstate corridor in Mercer County. In other words, the state needs to be ready to roll with a shovel ready contract, which would allow the King Coal Highway to continue past Airport Road toward Littlesburg Road and the Montcalm community in Mercer County.
