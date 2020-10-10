A few of his teammates called him “Gooneybird.” Don Larsen simply enjoyed having a good time. He liked the bright lights of big cities. Many of those glowing tubes of neon shone over upscale restaurants or bars, which suited him just fine. John Barleycorn was something he enjoyed immensely, much more so than the late-night curfews management imposed.
Still, he was not without considerable talent and that skill set had earned him the right to be in the large cities where his abilities were put on display, often in front of thousands of people and during moments of immense pressure. A fellow who could perform well under such conditions was surely entitled to a little fun now and then.
He already understood the path to success was not an easy one. Born in the first year of the Great Depression in a small Midwestern town, he grew up like thousands of other American children in the mist of “hard times.” Searching for employment, his family moved from Indiana to California in the early years of World War II. His mother worked as a housekeeper and his father got a job as a department store salesman. Larsen grew into a talented athlete. Upon his high school graduation, he was offered and accepted a sizeable bonus of $850 cash to join a professional team. He was a promising performer but like all young men of his generation, he was required to serve at least two years in the Armed Forces. Don became a solider in the U.S. Army where he spent his enlistment in Korea.
As a young man with the benefits of the G.I. bill available, he thought about going to college when he had served his time in the Army but decided against it. He said himself he was “not much for the studies.”
The young man returned to civilian life, rejoining the St. Louis Browns’ minor league system. A strong right arm propelled him up through the ranks and soon he was called to join the big club. It took a month and a pair of starts but the young man won a game in the big leagues. He also set a major league record by getting seven hits in a row, proving he could hit a baseball as well as throw one.
Don was a popular guy to have around and who took pleasure in doing nice things for his friends. That led to another nickname – “Froggy.” On occasion, when he had the time, he would take some of his late night time and go frog hunting. Once he had collected a few, he would cook the legs and coat them with a special sauce to give to his buddies as a tasty treat.
That was made a little easier when the Browns were sold and moved to Baltimore to become the Orioles in 1954. Being on the Atlantic shoreline, adjacent to the Patapsco River and the Chesapeake Bay made the area a perfect place for “Froggy” to pursue the critters.
Not everyone holds the same job for a lifetime and when the winds of fortune turned from Baltimore and pushed Don toward the skyline of New York, his fortunes improved in more ways than one. The Yankees were baseball’s premier team and gave him a chance to fulfill his boyhood dreams of playing for the best on the biggest stage.
On October 8, 1956 the baseball world was treated to the best. Upon arriving at the ball park, Don learned he was going to pitch. He took a shower and then a nap before the game. Starting strongly, he kept retiring every hitter for the opposing Brooklyn team. He achieved his masterpiece with aid by a Hall of Fame outfielder and a sterling piece of luck at shortstop. The Dodgers’ great Jackie Robinson hit a fifth-inning shot to third baseman Andy Carey that deflected to shortstop Gil McDougald, who threw Robinson out by a step. Mantle not only hit a home run but made a dazzling catch in center field off the bat of Gil Hodges to preserve the no-hitter.
With two outs in the ninth and more than 67,000 fans roaring the Dodgers’ Dale Mitchell maintained that he checked his swing with two strikes but umpire Babe Pirelli called it strike three – game over.
Sixty-four years later, New York Yankees journeyman pitcher Don Larsen’s effort which ended with Mitchell’s out remains unequaled. On that Monday, October 8, Larsen pitched the only perfect game in World Series history, a 2-0 triumph over the defending world champion Brooklyn Dodgers. It took little more than two hours and 97 pitches to make history.
Larsen, who passed away this past January 1 at age 90, had not seen a no hitter from 1956 until 1999 when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium before New York’s David Cone tossed another perfect game.
His first marriage ended in abandonment but three years later he married again in a union that would last for 60 years. The man who himself had no interest in higher education later auctioned off his historic uniform to pay all of his grandchildren’s college expenses.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com
