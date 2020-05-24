I found a four-leaf clover a few years ago. It was the second I’d picked; the first I discovered on my own.
The first lucky clover arrived in my life during the early 1980s. I was a typical, somewhat petulant, junior-high school kid when I picked it — but one who was extraordinarily close to parents and grandparents.
It was a summer day when my grandfather instructed me to walk outside on the back porch, and go to the edge of the retaining wall. There, he said, I would find something very special.
Although skeptical, I followed his commands. Making my way to the edge of the porch, I waited for something special to appear. With everyone knowing my love for animals, I was expecting a baby bunny or other such cute creature to pop out from the lawn.
It didn’t happen.
Instead I found myself staring at grass and weeds, waiting for the magic. Soon frustrated, I walked back inside. Before I could speak, my grandfather began shaking his head from side to side. He told me to go back to the retaining wall, where, if I looked closely, I would find something special.
I did as ordered, and once again found myself staring at a mass of green. Suddenly I saw the forest despite the trees, figuratively speaking that is. Growing not a foot from where I stood was a giant four-leaf clover. It was nearly 2 inches in diameter, which had to mean it was a mighty harbinger of good luck.
I ran back inside excitedly, immediately blabbering about the giant clover in the backyard. I come from a Scots-Irish family — one that doesn’t take luck, or superstition, lightly. In the kitchen, my parents and grandparents were going about their normal routine. They looked at one another and smiled at my jabbering.
“Take it,” my grandfather said. “It’s yours.”
I walked back outside and stared at the clover. Before plucking it from the earth, I marveled that my grandfather would give up all this luck for me.
The clover was immediately pressed in a special book. It didn’t make appearances frequently, but when it did they were important moments.
Cheerleader try-outs, prom, college entrance exams. I didn’t want to task the luck of my clover, but I couldn’t stop myself from running a finger over its dried leaves when important occasions arose. It always managed to work its magic.
After high school and college, the clover spent most of its time pressed in the special book. It came back out in 1990, a year that started out great. In the latter part of 1989 I was hired as a reporter at the Daily Telegraph. In the early spring of 1990, I was promoted to Lifestyles editor. My parents and grandparents — all avid newspaper readers — were extremely proud.
Life seemed to be perfect, until June of 1990 arrived. My grandfather began showing symptoms — of what, we weren’t sure. But we knew something wasn’t right. I recall sitting at his bedside, begging him to see a doctor. He finally relented, but none of us were expecting the diagnosis.
My grandfather, a longtime coal miner, had lung cancer, which had spread to his brain. He was given six months to live.
Mere weeks before my grandfather’s diagnosis, we planted a flower garden.
The year before I’d stared in awe at a neighbor’s dahlias. The giant flowers, true to their name, were the size of dinner plates. My grandfather, recalling my fascination with the flowers, bought me some tubers. We cleared out a section of land beside the house and planted the flowers. All the while, he spoke to me of my ancestors, and my great-great- grandmother’s love of dahlias.
As the dahlias grew in the summer of 1990, my grandfather’s health declined. The cancer, true to its evil name, was slowly robbing him of his health, and his self. As summer slowly turned into autumn, my grandfather was bedfast — no longer able to tend his prized vegetable and flower gardens. But at his bedside were giant, fresh-cut dahlias. I made sure of that.
My grandfather passed away six months to the day of his diagnosis. It was a cold, December day when he died. I pulled out the clover for comfort. The four-leaf clover stayed tucked away for almost a decade after Grandpa’s death. It resurfaced in 2000, 2004 and 2006; the years of my father’s, grandmother’s and mother’s passing.
At some point, the clover morphed from a good-luck charm to an item of comfort. Pressing my thumb against the dried leaves, I, ironically, immersed myself in faith instead of superstition. I knew my loved ones were suffering on this earth. In the afterlife, the better life, they would be at peace.
I was surprised to find my most recent four-leaf clover some years ago. I had a week off from work, and it was supposed to be a calming time. Instead, phone calls, e-mails and countless chores kept me distracted. Dog walks didn’t clear my head.
As the dogs took a break I paced on the back porch. Striding alongside the retaining wall, I was shocked when I looked down and, once again, saw the figurative forest.
The four-leaf clover was another giant, and growing not more than two feet from the one I’d picked so many decades ago. For a moment, I thought about letting it grow, then the Irish overcame me and I gently clipped its stem with my fingers.
The four-leaf clover remains pressed inside another special book. I’m not sure it has brought me luck, but, like its predecessor, it has brought comfort and peace.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.