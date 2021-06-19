Rules are not always the same and not everyone is treated equally. For example, the 1975 Cincinnati Reds were known as the “Big Red Machine” at the time when the club was the best in baseball. The manager, George “Sparky” Anderson, was – and is – credited as being one of the finest team leaders in the game. Interestingly, Anderson succeeded in part because he did not have a standard set of rules for all of the players, which goes against the traditional standard that team guidelines are set the same way for everybody.
Anderson said, however, that four of his stars including Johnny Bench, Joe Morgan, Tony Perez and Pete Rose “would not have any rules.” The key was that Anderson knew that quartet would hold to high standards, remain committed to winning and lead by example to show the rest of the team how to win. He was right and the rest is baseball history.
Historic, too, is the newest federal holiday of Juneteenth, which today has been approved by both Houses of Congress (by a unanimous consent procedure in the Senate and 415-14 in the House) and is the first designated federal holiday since 1983 when Martin Luther King Day was signed into law. Already, in Virginia, Texas, New York and Washington, the date is a paid holiday for government workers. President Biden signed the legislation Thursday.
Its history is not without struggle and strife. Although Abraham Lincoln proposed the Emancipation Proclamation on Sept. 22, 1862, and the law went into effect on Jan. 1, 1863, African Americans (nearly all slaves at the time) did not immediately receive the benefits. Even after the end of the American Civil War/War Between the States on April 9, 1865, there was still a substantial number of the more than four million enslaved people who had not been given actual freedom.
Finally, on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas, U.S. soldiers under the command of Gen. Gordon Granger marched into town and officially told the last remaining persons in bondage. Actually, it was the ratification of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution on Dec. 6, 1865, that once and for all made slavery illegal in every state in the Union. Texas had been one of the states in the old Southern Confederacy and at one point included approximately 250,000 slaves.
Nevertheless, it was in Texas that the first celebration of what has become “Juneteenth” was held in 1866. For nearly two decades in the mid-20th century in the years immediately prior to the start of World War II, the Texas State Fair was generally the most well-known gathering place for a celebration of the event.
Much of that time was known as the days of “Jim Crow” when the country guaranteed freedom and equal rights on paper but in many localities – North and South – those liberties were curtailed or denied. In the famed Brown v. Board of Education ruling by the Supreme Court in 1954, when segregation was ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, it took Virginia more than a decade to fully comply with the law and much of southern West Virginia was essentially the same.
On railroads, in department store lunch counters, in movie theaters and often at public drinking fountains or even at gas stations, the so-called “separate but equal” policy remained in place late into the 1960s.
In his book “Trouble in Mind: Black Southerners in the Age of Jim Crow,” author and social scientist Leon Litwack, a professor at UCLA, explains the origin of the term. From the old-time minstrel shows, a man known as Thomas “Daddy” White used burnt cork to darken his face and dressed in an ill-fitting, tattered garment that might be used by a beggar. He sang, jumped and acted in such a manner as many in the audience would believe a black American would do, and the catch phrase of the act’s main music included the phrase “Jump Jim Crow” was a key to the term.
It soon spread and became part of the vocabulary and was often used to describe the system of racial segregation prevalent over much of the nation. Laws and customs from coast to coast followed a similar pattern. Despite the participation of both black and brown troops in conflicts ranging from the American Revolution through the Civil War and the Spanish-American War, right on through World Wars I and II, equality was all too often found only on paper for many.
It has been called by various names including “America’s Second Independence Day,” as well as “Jubilee Day,” among others, and no doubt been labeled by opponents in terms not suitable for a family newspaper.
Still, in Cincinnati the machine was red and it worked very well. Let us hope and pray that in our future citizens of all races, creeds, colors, religions and orientations will be accorded the basic rights guaranteed in Constitution.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
