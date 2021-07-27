An embarrassment for tourism:
Driving to Pipestem State Park the other day I was embarrassed to say the least in the condition of Rt 20 on Athens road continuing to Bluestone Lake, both major tourist destinations. Why are these roads in such a mess? The only thing visible besides the dull lines on the road are patch after patch after patch, This not only looks pathetic but is not my idea of a nice quiet and smooth drive to our premier state parks. Yep, go ahead and lets blame Covid as it is the most convenient deterrent to responsibility of any kind including hotel prices, new car prices and only God knows what else. Lets get a plan and get it done!
George Moskoll,
Bluefield
