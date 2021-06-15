All too often, area residents overlook or fail to take advantage of attractions located in their own backyard. When is the last time you visited the Historic Crab Orchard Museum, the Pocahontas Exhibition Mine, Pipestem State Park or Pinnacle Rock? If you haven’t been to these, or other local attractions in a while, please plan on doing so soon.
Of course, one of the region’s biggest attractions is the Hatfield-McCoy Trail, which was created almost 20 years ago for the purpose of bringing out-of-town riders to southern West Virginia. That’s not to say that area residents don’t ride our ATV trails too — as they do — but the percentage of local riders is significantly smaller when compared to ATV tourists from other states.
This coming weekend may be a little different.
From Friday, June 18 through Monday, June 21, anyone from West Virginia who wants to ride the trails will be able to do so for free.
For the weekend of June 18-21, West Virginia Day free trail passes will be available to those who present a state driver’s license or state-issued ID at all Hatfield-McCoy trailheads and facilities.
“We want all Mountaineers to discover the best ATV trails in the U.S.A.,” Hatfield-McCoy Trails Executive Director Jeffrey Lusk said. “So, saddle up, ride free and celebrate West Virginia Day with us.”
Chris Zeto, marketing consultant for Hatfield-McCoy Trails, said the idea is to give state residents a chance to experience something they may not have tried before by waiving the $26.50 trail permit that weekend.
“We basically thought it would be a great opportunity,” Zeto said, “a fun way to bring some of our local residents out to enjoy something here in West Virginia. There is still a lot of West Virginia residents who have not experienced the trails.”
In-state residents who ride the trails this weekend will be expected to comply with all of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail rules. Lusk says West Virginia Department of Natural Resources Police Officers also will be out on the trails checking for rider permits.
The free trail permit promotion is part of a big weekend for the Mountain State. One lucky, vaccinated resident, of West Virginia also will win a million dollars Sunday as part of the state’s new vaccine lottery. Furthermore, West Virginia’s mask mandate will be lifted for everyone Sunday, regardless of their vaccination status.
If you are a resident of West Virginia who has never been on the Hatfield-McCoy Trails, this weekend would be a good time to experience the off-road adventure for free.
If you are hitting the ATV trails this weekend, obey the rules, stay safe and have fun.
