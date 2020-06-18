Governor Justice had barely finished his stay-at-home speech when social media erupted with howls of protest from those who think the order infringes on their rights. Such beliefs are stupid and dangerous. It’s time for residents to get real about COVID-19… unfortunately, too many residents still seem willing to shrug off the potential danger to the state’s population.
Justice’s order is actually far from being a total lockdown. The list of exempt businesses is long. Travel for food, supplies and medical care is allowed. People can still engage in outdoor activities as long as it’s not in groups.
For some stubborn West Virginians these steps are a draconian overreach by the state government and are therefore to be ignored. Churchgoers still congregate in large groups — yes, churches are exempt from the order (which is totally stupid), but common sense should prevail. Crowds choke grocery stores. Parks are full of people gathered to observe birthdays or other special events.
Please don’t be dismissive of this thing. The rate of spread is alarming. A substantial portion of the state’s population is at risk due to age and overall poor health. There are under 6000 hospital beds available and most of them are already occupied.
Practice common sense by maintaining social distancing, washing your hand frequently, and covering your cough. West Virginia gets enough negative press as it is… we don’t need to read headlines proclaiming it yet another hot spot for the deadly pandemic now sweeping the country.
Donald Ziegler, Bluefield
