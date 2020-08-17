We get it. Gov. Jim Justice is under a lot of pressure during a tumultuous time in our nation’s history when confirmed cases of COVID-19, a highly infectious and sometimes lethal virus, are higher lately than what they have been for most of its run through the West Virginia population — and above what the governor and most citizens of the state would prefer to be fully confident that we can open our schools on Sept. 8.
Pressure comes with the office, certainly, but that’s no reason for the governor to go off on teachers for questioning his somewhat well-intentioned but nebulous plans to open the classroom door. Yes, it is the campaign season but that is not reason enough to view all counterpoints to and questions of the governor’s agenda in political terms – as he did. We hope that we have not arrived at a place in our policy dialogue, in our shared conversations, where every utterance, every idea, every intention must be viewed through a prism of politics.
What a dreary and dispiriting world that would be.
What we are all interested in is getting the kids back to the classroom, back with their friends, their classmates and their teachers. Back to education. Back to learning. Not for the sake of our economy, though that is important, but first and foremost for the well-being of our children. In-person education must be prioritized, particularly for young children, for those with special needs and especially for those for whom school offers a sanctuary from the trauma of abuse – physical and emotional – in broken homes shattered by the drug epidemic and other maladies of life.
But all of this needs to happen in an environment made as safe as possible, with solid plans and the necessary resources to pull it all off. And that, in and of itself, is one treacherous mountain to climb. We all know that the virus spreads most efficiently in places where people congregate, where there is a captive audience. Prisons, churches, nursing homes, meat processing facilities and bars come to mind.
And, yes, schools.
In a perfect world, anyone who enters a school would be tested – at least once a week. But we are pretty sure there have been no accommodations made for that. And we saw the consequence of rushing back into the fire in news reports from the South and the Midwest this past week. A high school in Indiana had to shift to online learning after just two days of opening its doors. More than 200 employees were barred from work in Georgia’s largest school district. And students in Mississippi were forced to quarantine after classmates tested positive for the coronavirus during the first week of classes.
That is not a dish we want served here in West Virginia.
So, yes, by all means, teachers have every right – as does every parent and citizen of this state – to question the governor about his plan and ask for details. We have decisions to make out here in the real world and we need more – not less – information.
On Aug. 5, Justice shared his plan for reopening schools during the coronavirus pandemic, sharing strategies that included a color-coded map to designate whether it was safe for districts to keep schools open and to what degree, a goal of installing 1,000 WiFi hotspots for students and a discussion of teachers having their own choice about working in-school or virtually.
All commendable, but the details were missing.
To quote an old and effective advertisement, “Where’s the beef?”
This governor likes to dream big – and then leave it to others to figure out the logistics.
But on this, he has to take the lead.
