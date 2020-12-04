I am sure that most of you have heard that the Supreme Court decided in favor of the Catholic Church in NY, over the edicts of the Governor New York.
By the way this is the same governor who saw fit to send COVID positive patients back to nursing homes and spread the virus to the most vulnerable of his citizens.
The Church objected that they had to limit services to 10 people while liquor stores, strip clubs, and Large Box stores were shoulder to shoulder with shoppers and gawkers. The Freedom of Religion is the first and most basic freedom guaranteed by the Constitution. The governor, in his sly and underhanded liberal way, makes the edict and then when it comes before the SCOTUS he drops it thinking that the court will make no decision and then after a while he can issue it again.
Thanks to the conservative members who refused to let it pass and ruled that even a pandemic does not cancel our constitutional rights. What I find amazing is that it was another 5-4 decision.
How can the 4 judges who sided with the liberals on something as basic as our first freedom, which is plainly stated in the constitution, even pretend to be judges? They took the oath of office stating they would uphold the Constitution. What have our courts become?
I know some of you think it was okay since we are in a crisis, but once you give the government your freedoms in a crisis they will take them the next time for little or no reason. Right now governors, and mayors are deciding who is a winner and who is a loser. They are shutting down small businesses while allowing large box stores, strip clubs, liquor stores, gambling places and lottery operations to remain open.
If you look around our area you will find businesses that closed down in March and have not reopened. We need to all do our part to fight this gift from China, but we shouldn’t have to fight our elected officials who are on a power trip.
Alan Webb,
Princeton
