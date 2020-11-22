I have a concern with the public’s response in the Bluefield/Princeton WV area with regards to COVID-19. Mercer County has 111 new cases to date since the first of October, and the number of cases in total for this county is 583, with 30 deaths. West Virginia statistically to date is 15th in the nation of person to person transmission of COVID-19. There is no cure for COVID-19, nor is there a vaccine to help with the spread.
Steps should occur by individuals to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Wear a mask while in public and especially in enclosed areas. Keep a distance from others of at least 6 feet, wash hands thoroughly and frequently, and, if exposed to the virus, quarantine in your home for 14 days. No group meetings greater than 25 are permitted to prevent spread.
For our family and friends’ well-being, we all must get on board with all the steps recommended by the CDC in the prevention of the spread of COVID-19. It is a state mandate that masks be worn in all enclosed areas by residents of West Virginia. Particularly in Mercer County, people should take responsibility for their welfare and others to stop the spread of this horrible virus. Wearing a mask, religious cleaning of hands, and social distancing are a small price to pay as opposed to losing loved ones that contract COVID-19. Keep up to date with the CDC for changes in the advancement of eradicating COVID-19 at www.CDC.gov.
Sincerely,
Dreama Keller,
Bluefield
