Long before the pandemic disrupted life as we know it, the U.S. Postal Service was struggling to remain financially solvent. As a result of those financial challenges, a number of small, community post offices, were shuttered across the coalfield counties of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia over the past two decades.
Now, with the pandemic still raging, there is renewed talk of closing more rural postal facilities. This troubling development comes at a time when a growing number of Americans are expected to cast absentee ballots by mail this fall.
Earlier this month — before the current postal service debate erupted in Washington — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., asked Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for clarification on reported post office closures across West Virginia. Manchin said he received assurances from DeJoy that there would be no closures at this time.
However, Manchin said the USPS did inform him that an ongoing review was underway which could significantly reduce facility operations throughout the Appalachian District. Specifically, USPS confirmed that 12 post offices were identified for feasibility studies for potential closures, and another 24 locations were proposed for reduced hours.
Despite Manchin’s explicit request for this information, the West Virginia lawmaker said the USPS did not disclose to him what locations were impacted, why they were selected, or when a decision might be made, leaving the door open for potential rural post office closures in the future.
As a result, Manchin and U.S. Senator Gary Peters, D-Mich., introduced the Protect Our Services Today (POST) Act, legislation which mandates that the U.S. Postal Service cannot close any post office facility during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Post offices across the United States provide essential services to Americans and serve as hubs for our rural communities,” Manchin said. “In the Mountain State, they run rural mail routes serving West Virginians who are unable to drive long distances to retrieve their mail, including many of our veterans who receive their medications in the mail, and support small businesses in the Mountain State who depend on these services to survive. It is unconscionable to consider interrupting these vital services during an ongoing pandemic, especially as millions of Americans, including many West Virginians, will rely heavily on mail in ballots to cast their vote in the upcoming presidential election.”
Manchin said he will also advocate language form the POST Act be included in future COVID-19 relief packages.
Unfortunately, it would appear that the U.S. Postal Service is once again targeting small, rural post offices without taking into adequate consideration how these proposed closures will impact those elderly and low-income citizens who depend upon having a post office in their community the most.
That’s why passage of the POST Act is important.
Now is certainly not the time for the U.S. Postal Service to be looking at another round of rural facility closures.
