With new coronavirus cases surging in West Virginia, one option that Governor Jim Justice says he is not willing to consider at this time is another round of business closures. However, he is correctly urging state residents to mask up and be tested.
The nearly two-month long shutdown this past spring did a lot of harm to businesses and the region’s economy. Of course, Justice had a valid reason to shut the state down back in March. We knew very little about the virus back then, so it was only prudent to err on the side of caution.
Today, nearly eight months later, health care officials have a better understanding of the virus, and treatment options for it. While prospects for a vaccine are hopeful, it probably won’t come until next year. So it is still critical for citizens to wear a mask, and to practice social distancing and frequent hand washing.
Sadly, many continue to ignore these simple steps, which has allowed for continued community spread of COVID-19 in our region. Mercer County, in particular, has been very problematic with 37-virus-related deaths to date. Two of those, a 52-year-old male and a 76-year-old male, were confirmed Monday by Justice.
During a pandemic briefing last week, Justice said if the state’s positivity rate reaches 3 percent no changes will be made in trying to contain COVID-19. Specifically, nothing will be shut down.
That cumulative 3 percent was the benchmark Justice used earlier this year as a reopening guide for the state, implementing his “comeback plan” with at least three consecutive days with the rate below 3 percent. However, with virus cases climbing once again in the state and across the nation, West Virginia’s cumulative rate has been slowly rising for weeks as the state sees more positive tests.
One thing that Justice and state health officials are pushing for is an increase in testing. In some counties, the number of individuals who are being tested for the virus remains low.
“The more we test, the better off we will be,” Justice said of the ability to catch those who are positive and spreading the virus but don’t know it. “I come here three days a week to plead with you to get tested … We are still not doing it to the level we need to be doing it.”
Area residents are certainly encouraged to take advantage of free testing events when they are held locally. But most importantly, we should all continue to take this seriously. The pandemic is far from over, and things will likely get worse before they get better.
Mask up when you are among crowds and remember to practice social distancing. That is the only effective way to protect ourselves from the virus until a safe and effective vaccine is available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.