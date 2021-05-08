Until the last four or five years, one of my great joys was studying about United States Presidents. There have been 46 of them, several not qualified for high (or low) office and some who rank among the great leaders in all of human history. Nearly all of the great ones are judged so because of some war or other which they managed to steer the country though and keep the ship of state afloat.
Abraham Lincoln, the first Republican to become president, is generally judged to be the best of them all. Lincoln was born in a dirt floor cabin, never got more than a couple years of formal schooling, read books by the light of a fireplace as a boy and practically taught himself enough of the law to become one of the most successful attorneys in frontier Illinois before the lure of politics set him on a course into history. More than one opponent misjudged or underestimated the lanky lawyer who was a greater student than nearly anyone else and who reportedly said of himself, “What was learned, stayed learned.”
Harry Truman was another leader who took the reins during wartime. Truman was a great reader, too, and believed that most men who become successful in public life must be. He struggled mightily, overcoming bankruptcy in the midst of the Depression and somehow managing to eventually pay off all his debt. Success came late to him – he and wife Bess courted for 17 years before marrying, he became a senator at 50 and president at 60, and then only because he was the most dependable of the potential vice-presidential candidates to stand near a mortally ill Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1944 election.
Like Lincoln, Truman was often described as a self-educated man but respected as one who devoured books in libraries from Missouri to Washington, D.C., and often checked out volumes from the Library of Congress. In his youth, it was not always fashionable for boys to be readers and he was not surrounded by scholars. A biographer once noticed that Truman sometimes mispronounced and realized that although the president had read those words, he had probably never heard them spoken aloud. Family misfortune and lack of money kept Truman from college and he remains the last American president without a degree.
Woodrow Wilson, whose second wife, Edith Bolling (who in all likelihood served as de facto president for a couple of years after Wilson suffered a severe stroke) was from nearby Wytheville, Va., was the last of eight presidents to be born in Virginia, at Staunton in 1856. Wilson was president – of Princeton University – before coming on down to Washington, D.C., and taking a bigger job. It was fortuitous for him to be running against William Howard Taft in the 1912 election, when Teddy Roosevelt formed the Bull Moose Party and so split the vote enough for Wilson to claim the office.
Roosevelt had been one of the great leaders and was himself moved into the office when William McKinley was assassinated. At only 42, Roosevelt was the youngest man ever to become chief executive and absolutely loved the job. He groomed his friend and former vice president, Taft, to carry on his policies but was dismayed by the results and their friendship ended during the bitter fight over the office when Roosevelt tried to replace him. It was a sad time for Roosevelt, who left the office as a relatively young man and discovered to his dismay that he was not happy out of the hustle and bustle of Pennsylvania.
T.R., as Roosevelt was commonly known, presided over the birth of a period of the American Industrial Revolution which pushed the United States into world prominence and he loved being the center of attention, was thrilled to make speeches and was never happier than being out among friends. His own daughter laughingly said, “My father wants to be the bride at every wedding and the corpse at every funeral.”
On the other hand, another president who took office upon the death of his predecessor, was almost the exact opposite.
Vice President John Calvin Coolidge became president when Warren G. Harding died unexpectedly in San Francisco in August 1923. Coolidge became a man of “firsts.” He was the first president to be born on the Fourth of July, the first to be sworn in by his father (after Harding died he took the oath at home), the first to have an inaugural address broadcast over the radio, and, in his first oath taking, the first president to be sworn in a 2:47 a.m.
Coolidge was known for his frugality and the desire to keep government at bay. He was a friend of industry and proclaimed that the “business of business is business.” He was in charge during the unprecedented Roaring 20s when U.S. prosperity seemingly knew no bounds. During his college days, he developed his personal financial philosophy and kept a strict account of his own money, reportedly indulging only in regular purchases of bags of peanuts and never once overspending from his own account. Coolidge did not mind posing for all kinds of entertaining pictures, however, which often tickled others. Quite pleased, Coolidge noted laughter is good for people.
Famously, he kept most words to himself and once at a party is said he was told by a guest that she had bet she could get him to say three words or more. Coolidge lived up to his reputation and replied, “You lose.”
Thankfully, Americans have almost always won with their presidents.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com
