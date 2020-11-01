Unprecedented.
No doubt, it’s the Word of the Year for 2020.
Unprecedented times. Unprecedented virus. Unprecedented changes.
Lifestyles Editor Emily Rice and I have had numerous discussions about this word in past months.
We’re tired of writing it. And, we’re quite sure, readers are tired of seeing it.
But, here we are.
And now we’re coming up on an unprecedented election.
•••
The anger from both parties leading up to this election has been, well … unprecedented.
In past presidential contests our staff has often discussed the increased frustration and displeasure among voters, and the constant venting of such — often on social media sites.
“It can’t get worse than this,” we say.
Then, four years late, it does.
•••
Adding to this year’s unprecedentedness — is that even a word? — this may be a contest in which we do not have a clear winner on election night.
How many ways can one write the headline, “Too close to call.”
While we closely monitor local races with staff at the courthouse and frequent phone calls to county clerks, our national and statewide results are obtained from the Associated Press.
As tabulations come in Tuesday night, we will post them on our website — bdtonline.com — to keep readers up to date with the latest news.
We will call local races, but only after a clear winner is determined.
As for the presidential contest, it could be days after the election before we know if it will be Donald Trump or Joe Biden leading our country for the next four years.
As of Friday afternoon, the number of advance ballots cast exceeded 80 million compared to 136.7 total votes officially recorded in the 2016 presidential election four years ago.
Whatever the outcome — locally, statewide and nationally — bdtonline will be a primary resource providing the latest information.
•••
Elections can be hectic in newsrooms. And often, it’s a hurry-up-and-wait scenario.
Stories that we call “standing ads” are written in advance. These pieces contain key information on races and candidates. Later in the evening, once results are known, the standing ad is updated with details and vote totals and the story is reading to go.
Between the filing of standing ads and the closing of the polls, there is a lull.
And that’s where the pizza comes in.
•••
Election night pizza is a tradition in newsrooms across the United States. Here is Bluefield, I was put in charge of the task back in my Lifestyles days.
In our newsroom there is a saying — “Where there’s food, there’s news. “That is never more true than on election night when the smell of hot pizza wafts through an office filled with hungry journalists.
This year, I started the pizza process last week with help from photographer Jessica Nuzza. As I queried staffers about topping preferences, Jess took detailed notes.
I knew there would be a chicken-and-ranch in the mix, a favorite of obit clerk Barbara Lewis, as well as a supreme, veggie lovers and meat lovers, recommendations from News Editor Andy Patton. Sports Editor George Thwaites always advocates for pineapple, and this year he had added supported from copy editor Kilie Pauley.
Usually our pizza spread also includes at least a couple of pepperoni and cheese. This was the go-to standard for toppings with my generation.
However, in recent years I’ve noticed the pepperoni pizzas were the last to the noshed, while the one extra-cheese pie — my personal favorite — was the first to go. Was this a new millennial trend?
I asked the newsroom folks about it, and quickly learned that extra cheese is a favorite among most staffers, including Charles Owens, Greg Jordan, James Trent, Charlie Boothe, Emily and Jess.
(Note to self: three extra-cheese, no pepperoni.)
I have yet to glean the pizza preference of our newest sports writer Eric Walker, but give me a few more months.
Fortunately, I now have the help of News Clerk Ginger Boyles in preparing the election night spread — and Ginger goes all out. In addition to pizza, we’ll also have chips and dessert, as well as veggie and fruit trays.
It will likely be an unprecedented meal.
•••
One certainty on election night is that our newsroom will come together in a communal meal underscored by laughter and friendship. Despite any personal, partisan beliefs, we are one unified force with a common goal.
And when the polls close we will push the pizza aside, and work as a team to get the news out to you.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
