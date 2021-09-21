Despite recent population gains fueled by the pandemic, the region overall lost population between 2010 and 2020, according to the latest census data.
At the onset of the pandemic in 2020, many relocated from large cities and population centers to rural areas like Mercer County, a move that also led to an increase in home purchases locally in 2020 and 2021. However, the pandemic-fueled population shift was not enough to reverse overall population losses experienced by the region between 2010 and 2020.
During that 10-year period, West Virginia’s population dropped from 1.85 million to 1.79 million, a 3.2 percent decline. The Mountain State is expected to lose a congressional seat in the U.S. House of Representatives as a result of this decline.
The statistics for local counties also are troubling. They include:
• Mercer County’s population was 62,264 in 2010, but fell to 59,664 in 2020, a drop of 5.6 percent.
• McDowell County’s population dropped 20.3 percent, from 22,113 in 2010 to 19,111 in 2020.
• Monroe County only saw a slight decrease, from 13,502 to 12,376, a 1.7 percent drop.
• The city of Bluefield saw a 7.7 percent population decline, from 10,447 in 2010 to 9,658 in 2020.
• The city of Princeton dropped from 6,432 to 5,872, a 7.3 percent decline.
Virginia as a state gained population in that 10-year period, growing from 8 million to 8.5 million, a 6.7 percent increase. However, the Southwest Virginia counties saw an overall loss of 8.4 percent.
• Tazewell County’s population fell from 45,078 in 2010 to 40,429 in 2020, a 10.3 percent drop.
• Buchanan County saw a decline from 24,098 to 20,355, a 15.5 percent decrease.
• Bland County’s population fell from 6,824 to 6,270, an 8 percent drop.
• Giles County dropped from 17,286 in 2010 to 16,787 in 2020, a 3.3 percent drop.
Losses in coal industry jobs during the past decade largely fueled the decreases, according to area officials.
While these population losses are certainly troubling, they are not unexpected. And recent population gains in 2020 and 2021 provide the region with positive momentum to build upon.
Unfortunately, the 2020 Census count, which concluded midway into the pandemic-disrupted year, doesn’t reflect the population gains we saw locally beginning in mid-2020 and continuing well into 2021.
Simply put, many new faces have relocated into our region. Some to retire, some to work remotely from home in a rural setting and others who were simply looking to escape the bigger cities where virus numbers are much higher. All of the new arrivals helped to fuel an increase in home sales locally, a trend that is still continuing to this very day.
It’s important to build upon this success, as we work to attract additional residents while encouraging others who may have left the region to return home. Recent gains in the technology and manufacturing fields, including the arrival of technology giant Intuit in downtown Bluefield, will help to make that job a lot easier.
With time the region will be able to reverse many of the population losses experienced between 2010 and 2020.
