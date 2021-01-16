As the ship of state, having lately wallowed in stormy seas, attempts to right itself with the crew members of the 50 states on board, the upcoming presidential inauguration will offer once again an opportunity for the world to see democracy forge forward. When Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr., and Kamala Devi Harris take their respective oaths of office in the 59th scheduled public inauguration, they will add some notable achievements to the two-centuries-old ceremony.
First, consider the presidential oath of office itself – which has certainly been closely reviewed in recent days. It reads, specifically under Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States, and will, to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Most presidents, beginning with George Washington, have placed a hand on the Bible although John Quincy Adams, for instance, placed his hand on a law book which contained the Constitution.
The vice president takes the oath of office first and it is a little longer, including the words: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will protect and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same, that I take this obligation freely without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion, and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So Help Me God.”
Biden will become the second Roman Catholic to become president and Harris the first African-American as well as first female to be sworn in as vice president. At age 78, Biden, who secured the election victory in his third try for the office after having been V.P for eight years during the Obama administration, will be the oldest person to take the oath. Harris is 56 years old, and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, will become the pioneer “Second Gentlemen” in official government address. Harris has already announced she will still call him “honey.” On the other side, Biden’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden, currently teaches English at Northern Virginia Community College and plans to continue as an educator, which would make her the first presidential spouse to hold outside employment.
Both Biden, a Delaware native and Harris, who is from California but attended nearby Howard University during her college years, will, of course, live in the D.C. area. Biden will spend the night before the inauguration in a Washington hotel before moving into the White House later in the day of January 20. Once President Trump has left the official residence the day before, a team of staff and private contractors will do the famed “move in-move out” duties with the added chore this year of a deep cleaning which all told will reportedly cost nearly half a million dollars.
Trump has already announced he will not attend the inauguration, breaking a 151-year-tradition. The last outgoing president who did not go to the inauguration was Andrew Johnson, who decided not to show up, staying in the White house signing legislation when Ulysses S. Grant took the oath in 1869. Johnson had become president when Abraham Lincoln was assassinated on April 14, 1861, and took the presidential oath – not in the White House but in the lobby of the Kirkwood Hotel the following day.
Vice President Mike Pence has indicated he will attend the inauguration, along with former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Pence is the 48th vice president and his decision to attend is in respect to the long-standing tradition of the peaceful transfer of power, long a staple of the American democracy. Trump joins Andrew Johnson, John Adams and John Quincy Adams as (so far) the only presidents to refuse to attend their successor’s inaugural.
There have been notable examples of presidents not using the Capitol for their respective ceremonies. George Washington took the oath in New York City in 1789 when he became the first president. Harry Truman was sworn in at the White House on April 12, 1945, later in the day after former President Franklin Roosevelt had died in Warm Springs, Georgia. Lyndon Johnson was sworn in on board Air Force One at Love Field in Dallas following the assassination of John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963. Calvin Coolidge was sworn in the parlor of his home in Plymouth Notch, Vermont after the death of Warren G. Harding. Chester A. Arthur and Theodore were also sworn at different venues. Gerald R. Ford was sworn in at the White House on August 9, 1974, following the resignation of Richard Nixon.
During Lincoln’s term as the Civil War raged, Union soldiers were everywhere in and around Washington, and many slept in the halls of the Capitol itself. Such a military presence was unprecedented and until just this month, was considered a one-time only occurrence. However, in the wake of the Capitol riot episode on January 6 of this year, some 20,000 military personnel will be positioned in and around the inauguration site on the west side. This exceeds the combined number of the U.S. Armed Forces now stationed in Iran and Iraq.
We may hearken to Ronald Reagan’s words, spoken 40 years ago and still resonant, “If none among us is capable of governing himself, then who among us has the capacity to govern someone else? All of us together must bear the burden.”
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
