Some in the Democratic Party are suggesting a virtual re-do of our political system. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is both right and responsible in letting them know he will not go along with that.
Depending on how two U.S. Senate races scheduled for January in Georgia go, it is possible Democrats will be able to get some of their agenda enacted. Radicals in the party say that should include “packing” the U.S. Supreme Court, adding states to the Union to gain more Democrat seats in Congress and doing away with the Senate filibuster.
“No way, shape or form,” Manchin has responded to those ideas. He told (The Journal’s) reporter he will not support any of the three radical proposals.
All three could be bad for West Virginia, in various ways. Simply as a representative of Mountain State residents, Manchin is right to say no to the radicals’ plan.
Democrats will need to win both U.S. Senate seats in Georgia on Jan. 5 to enact their legislative agenda. If they do, the U.S. Senate would then be split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats with Democratic Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris breaking tie votes.
However, a Manchin defection would likely sink ideas like packing the U.S. Supreme Court or adding additional states to the union, as it is likely that no Republican lawmakers would support those ideas.
Making his position clear now was an excellent decision by Manchin, for both West Virginians and our fellow Americans.
It provides at least some certainty to an uncertain political future.
— The Journal, Martinsburg
Distributed by the Associated Press
