The nation saw a troubling 30 percent increase in drug overdoses in 2020, an alarming development that was coupled with the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., issued a call for action last week after confirming the new statistics. According to Manchin’s office, 93,331 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2020, a nearly 30 percent increase from the 70,980 overdose deaths reported before the pandemic in 2019.
In West Virginia, there were 1,377 drug overdoses during the same time period.
Of the 93,331 overdose deaths reported across the nation in 2020, Manchin said 69,710 of those deaths, or nearly 75 percent, involved an opioid or synthetic opioid, mainly illicit fentanyl.
As part of his call for action, Manchin is seeking federal funding for more substance use treatment centers. He also wants to permanently schedule illicitly manufactured and deadly fentanyl related substances.
“The loss of 93,331 Americans and 1,377 West Virginians to drug overdoses in the last year is absolutely heartbreaking,” Manchin said, adding that the news underscores the need for meaningful legislation to address the crisis. “While the COVID-19 pandemic certainly had an impact on the drastic increase in overdose deaths, we cannot ignore this epidemic and hope it will go away as we continue to vaccinate Americans and bring an end to this pandemic. We must provide funding for substance use treatment centers and permanently schedule illicit fentanyl, which was involved in the majority of all overdose deaths last year.”
Manchin joined Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, earlier this year in reintroducing the bipartisan Federal Initiative to Guarantee Health by Targeting (FIGHT) Fentanyl Act to permanently schedule illicitly manufactured and deadly fentanyl related substances. He also joined Republican Mitt Romey in May in reintroducing the bipartisan Life Budgeting for Opioid Addiction Treatment (LifeBOAT) Act, which would provide a consistent funding source for support and treatment for those suffering from substance use disorder.
Both are vital measures that demand passage by the full Congress, particularly in light of the alarming new overdose statistics.
While the pandemic may have been overshadowed the opioid epidemic, the problem hasn’t gone away. It has only gotten worse, as evidenced by the troubling 2020 data.
Manchin is correct in seeking additional legislative remedies to the opioid epidemic. The Democratic-controlled House and Senate would be wise to follow his lead on this urgent matter.
