First, please accept our gratitude for all that has been done during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep citizens safe. We have watched while Health Department staff and other medical providers have stepped up on the front lines of what has become a worst-case scenario we all hoped to avoid. That being said, while we are grateful for what has been done, we have vitally important questions about how data is being collected and reported.
In the spirit of being an active public in the public health system, we request the following:
1. We insist that full racial infectious data be collected and reported to the community: Originally Mercer County was reporting demographic information on race. In early September of 2020, Mercer County was showing 19.4 percent of those infected being black while the statewide rate was 2.3 percent for blacks. This is alarming even when Mercer Counties black population is greater than the states as a whole, 6.09 percent vs 3.6 percent. Rather than addressing this stark disparity with solutions, the racial data was eliminated for Mercer County from the State Dashboard (at the time the only place to get data for Mercer County). The scientific process is dependent on collecting data to make culturally competent decisions to put in place culturally competent interventions. Without correct data an assessment can’t be made, goals can’t be set, interventions can’t be put in place, and scientists have nothing to evaluate.
2. Now that Princeton Community Hospital has reached crisis state, the community needs to know the plan for our health:
Where do we turn for non-Covid hospital emergencies? Where do we go if we need hospitalization for COVID? This information should be disseminated widely so individuals can have emergency plans in place.
3. In a recent MCC meeting, members of the BOH spoke about concerns about how information is being released to the public:
We, the public, have those same concerns. Both MCC and BOH are answerable and responsible for our wellbeing. There are sunshine laws that require this information be provided to the public. We are pleased that there have been recent improvements; however, in public meetings the BOH makes it sound as if public questions and expectations are a nuisance as opposed to being a necessary responsibility of active concerned citizens. There is much work to be done, on your parts, to mend our distrust. It is the MCC’s job to appoint the BOH, now we are asking that you do your job. We need clearly worded scientific based advice from our local public health officials. We ask for a reply to these requests within the coming week. We will not sit back while any of our neighbors are in harm’s way. We will continue to speak out. We hope that we will be able to raise our voices to echo solid data and solutions offered by the BOH and MCC. We all must join in this fight together. Far too many Mercer Countians are becoming ill. Far too many are being lost.
Respectfully,
Concerned Citizens
