In the past, checking property records at the Mercer County Courthouse meant going there and sifting through files of paper records. Clerks are always ready to help, but the process of finding the information for a deed or other legal document can be time consuming.
Recent improvements at the Mercer County Assessor’s Office are bringing more records into the internet age. The office’s personnel have laboriously scanned about 50,000 map cards into a database that makes them available online. Each card contains a property’s history, such as previous owners, ever since the county courthouse started keeping records.
This means that real estate agents selling homes and other properties and attorneys drafting deeds and related documents do not have to visit the courthouse when they need assessor’s office information; instead, they can call up that information on their office computers. As a result, the public gets quicker and more convenient service.
Today’s computer and communications technology makes sharing information faster. The public can get everything from celebrity news and chicken recipes to old historical documents and new art online, so there is no reason why information generated by governments should not be readily available online, too.
Besides the county’s map cards, aerial photographs taken over the county are being updated, too, and put online for review. The aerial mapping helps assessors see how property has changed when it’s assessed every three years. A recent flyover of the county has created new photographs that will be shared online.
The assessor’s office works in conjunction with Mercer County 911 when new aerial photographs are produced. The photographs can help dispatchers guide fire departments and ambulances to the many addresses throughout the county.
It’s good to see the assessor’s office updating its systems for the public. Making these changes is not easy, and scanning paper records so they can be found online is a labor intensive process.
The Mercer County Courthouse has seen many changes during the past few years. Voting systems managed by the Mercer County Clerk’s Office have been modernized so the public can get election results in a timely manner. The public can watch Mercer County Commission meetings online and even view recordings of them at a later date. Even walking into the courthouse is easier now thanks to new ramps and stairs at the courthouse entrance that make easier for the elderly and other people to come inside.
The Mercer County Assessor’s Office is making the latest updates that help the public get needed information from the comfort of their offices and homes, and they are good changes to see.
