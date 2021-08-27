Say it isn’t so. Another year without the big game in Bluefield?
Beaver-Graham, originally slated for tonight at Mitchell Stadium, has been “postponed,” according to the Mercer County Board of Education and Tazewell County School Board.
Please note that school officials have been careful not to use the word “canceled.” By saying postponed, they are leaving the door open for the possibility of playing the Beaver-Graham game at a later date.
Of course, as we all know, rescheduling a game as big as Beaver-Graham is easier said than done. Beaver-Graham, or Graham-Beaver if you prefer, is without question the biggest football game of the year for our region. There are a lot of logistics involved in the planning for this contest, chief among those is how to handle a crowd of 10,000 or more.
And therein lies the problem. COVID-19 cases are soaring again across our region, including right here in Mercer County. Earlier this summer, Mercer County was down to only 44 active virus cases. Now we are back up to 359 active cases and climbing, largely fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant.
Unfortunately, the pandemic isn’t over, and things might get worse before they get better.
While the unvaccinated are at the greatest risk for the Delta variant, there is also a growing number of break-through cases involving individuals who are fully vaccinated. In West Virginia, 4,417 people to date who are fully vaccinated have been afflicted by the virus.
So that created a serious dilemma for school and city officials. Could we really risk having 10,000 plus people packed together at Mitchell Stadium at a time when the Delta variant is raging? Even though it is an outdoor setting, where the chance for transmission is reduced, the risk is still too great.
So can the big game still happen at a later date? It’s technically possible, but virus numbers will need to drop significantly first. And right now local virus cases are still rising at an alarming rate. Plus new — and potentially more worrisome variants — also are lurking.
Let us be clear. No one is happy about the big game being postponed.
A lot of people had already planned their vacations around today’s event.
It’s not a good situation. But it’s probably the best decision that officials could make given the current circumstances.
If you would like to reminiscence about the big game, we would encourage you to take a look at a letter to the editor on this same page penned by Bluefield Beaver Football Historian Tim Kish, which provides an impressive 63-year recap of Beaver-Graham from 1958 to the present.
It’s the best we can offer for now until we learn whether or not Beaver-Graham 2021 will or won’t be rescheduled.
