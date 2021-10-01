After 15 years of use, the voting machines currently stationed at the Mercer County Courthouse are nearing the projected end of their life expectancy, according to county officials. Purchasing new voting machines should be a simple step, if it wasn’t for the cost.
That cost is currently estimated at between $853,000 to $1.2 million. Granted, the county is looking at having to replace about 162 voting machines, but paying upwards of a million dollars for voting machines still seems a bit excessive.
Mercer County currently uses electronic voting machines made by the ES & S Company, an industry leader in the manufacture and support of voting machines, County Clerk Verlin Moye told members of the Mercer County Commission during their September meeting. He said the existing voting machines have been in use since 2006, and are nearing the end of their projected 15-year life span.
“One of the things that’s important to note is that these machines and all machines have to go through a federal certification process as well as a state certification process to make sure they are safe and unhackable and secure, and function as they should,” Moye told the commissioners. “They’re really just calculators is all they are.”
The newer machines, once they are purchased, will be larger than the current ones and more expensive to operate, Moye says. At least two scanners and other support machines also will need to be purchased, he says.
Keeping the county’s voting machines in service is becoming more difficult as other localities switch to newer voting technology. Moye said neighboring Raleigh County recently upgraded to the new machines, making Mercer County one of only a few counties that is still using the older technology.
The county commission won’t be able to buy the new machines overnight, and the commissioners instead are looking at ways to save up money over time for their purchase. President Gene Buckner says the board realizes that the time is coming when parts and service will no longer be available for the existing voting machines used in the county.
“We decided in a discussion to start looking at putting money aside,” Buckner said about the high cost. “It’s ridiculous, but we’ve got to do it.”
Buckner is correct. This is one of those expenditures that the county simply can’t avoid. So it is only prudent for the commissioners to start looking for and saving up money now for this necessary purchase.
It is unfortunate that the cost for new voting machines is this excessive, as that creates an unnecessary financial burden on counties, towns and cities that must have updated technology in order to hold regular elections.
