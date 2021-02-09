Virginia’s Tallest Town has a new mayor and town manager.
A familiar name in Southwest Virginia was appointed last month to the town manager’s post.
Trenton G. Crewe, Jr., who served as mayor of the town of Wytheville, Va., for 28 years, is the new town manager of Bluefield, Va. Crewe had served since November as the town’s interim manager.
Mike Watson, the previous town manager, resigned last October to accept the position of county administrator of Carroll County, Va. Crewe’s law firm, Cassell & Crewe, P.C., also has served as the town’s legal counsel since last June.
In a statement released by the town, officials said the Bluefield, Va. Town Council decided to postpone acting on the town manager search and to employ Crewe for a period of three years in the role of town manager.
“Council is happy to employ someone with Crewe’s experience and expertise,” Bluefield, Va. Mayor Donnie Linkous, who assumed the mayoral post in early January, said. “We look forward to working with him to continue to improve the quality of life for our citizens, attract businesses, and streamline our government.”
Linkous said Crewe has a good working knowledge of town organization, process and staff.
As the longtime former mayor of Wytheville, Crewe also has a strong working knowledge of municipal government and the greater Southwest Virginia region. That experience and knowledge should help in navigating the town of Bluefield through these current challenging times.
Linkous, a contractor for utility companies for maintenance and snow removal, is no stranger to town government, having served on the council for 16 years. Prior to that he attended council meetings on a regular basis. He also ran an unsuccessful bid for mayor in 2016, before winning the position in November of last year.
With both a new mayor and town manager now on board, these are exciting times for Bluefield, Va.
We wish both Linkous and Crewe the best of luck in the days ahead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.