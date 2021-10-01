Almost made it.
A couple of weeks ago i thought how great it was that I had almost gone through an entire spring and summer without being stung by a bee.
I could use many cliches to fit here, all about not counting your chickens before they hatch or don’t tempt providence. Somehow, it always seems better to avoid even thinking about accomplishing something before it actually happens.
Most of the time, I have been very successful in suppressing such thoughts, trying not to jinx fate.
Not that it matters. I doubt these mental games work. What will happen will happen considering we at least try not to intentionally invite the unwanted.
I was not about to take a broom to a wasp’s nest and just stand there or decide to remove a hornet’s nest from a bush and keep it for a conversation piece.
All creatures do not like to be disturbed or threatened.
So during the weekend right before fall officially again, I was happily mowing my yard, doing some trimming with a push mower, as I had done since spring.
On the way back to the shed, I suddenly felt what I thought was a bug bite in my back, then quickly another on my ankle.
Just as the pain really set in I realized I was being attacked by yellow jackets.
Sometimes a man must stand up and fight. Sometimes a man must run.
I ran back to the house, fast. Even then, one followed me and nailed me.
All told, I was stung five times, with the sting in the back and one on the inside of my upper arm the most painful.
It’s not that I blame the bees. They were just doing what they will do if threatened. And I guess a lawnmower running over their nest in the ground fired them up.
Well, unlike non-human creatures, when we get hurt, we want to exact revenge. So I searched for the nest, fully intending to kill each and every one of them. But doggone it, I couldn’t find it.
The following day, I used the riding lawnmower, staying away from the area I had narrowed my search down to.
I was riding along, keeping an eye out for any activity but saw nothing.
Then I felt a sting on my leg and, sure enough, it was a yellow jacket.
I knew I could run faster than the lawnmower so I jumped off and dashed away.
But I got stung a total of three times this go-around.
Eight yellow jacket stings in less than 24 hours. The only good news was, I found the nest. I think.
The odd thing was, why did they literally pop up suddenly? Where were they all summer?
A little research revealed they actually don’t nest until this time of year and since food sources are running out they are bit cranky and quite aggressive.
I also learned they don’t fly if the temperatures falls below 50 so on a cool morning last week with the temperature 42 degrees I sprayed and sprayed.
But now I am so paranoid I am still going to wait until it gets really cold to finish mowing that part of the yard. I don’t care how high the grass gets.
Of course, I will probably learn it may be illegal to wipe out a yellow jacket colony because of their useful place in nature.
When I worked in Virginia I did a story on a guy who killed 42 water snakes around a dam in town after people complained about them.
Guess what.
He got a call from the Department of Wildlife Resources telling him to stop because it is illegal in Virginia to kill a snake unless it poses a threat. Water snakes are harmless, with the exception of the cottonmouth water moccasin of course, but you have to travel farther south to find those.
Needless to say, the sharpshooter at the dam was not happy with me. But who knew?
Well, I also learned recently that as of last year West Virginia also protects snakes unless they are found in a residence, business, outbuilding, or field for agriculture. In any other circumstance, you are not allowed to harm them.
Gosh, if spiders become protected I will definitely be in trouble.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
