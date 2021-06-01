The year is 2006. Ish. It’s the end of my first year at Beth Haven Christian School and, in fourth grade, my last year of elementary school.
Not that there was a lot of difference between fourth and fifth grade at Beth Haven. When other kids would start at a whole new facility with perhaps a whole new cast from elementary schools across Logan County, I would go ten feet up the hall and see the same teachers and same ten students I’d seen the year before.
But! That was for the fall of 2006, and for now it was spring heading into summer. And I was packing for the end-of-the-year trip to Washington, D.C. with my grandpa.
Beth Haven was not, and surely still isn’t, a wealthy private school. The end-of-the-year trips were always tentative upon fundraising throughout the year. This just happened to have been a good year, and I was lucky enough for my family to pay the fee and my grandpa to volunteer to go with me.
I spent the weekend prior packing books and video games for the trip, while my mom forced me to pack boring old clothes and toiletries. Then we crowded on to a chartered bus at 4 a.m. at the Fountain Place parking lot, and away my grandfather and I went to the nation’s capital.
I was amazed, and a little nervous, as we made it into D.C. I thought it would be like Charleston, but bigger. Instead the mountains that had surrounded me my whole life were replaced by towering skyscrapers, confused highways, and more people on one street corner than I’d seen across my whole life.
Subsequent visits have only confirmed those impressions, by the way. The roads there are a hell of a mess and there’s far too many people than have any right to be on a sidewalk at once.
We got there in time to visit the Smithsonian on our first day. It was my first time at a real museum, and I was constantly making my grandpa stay behind the rest of the group while I read every plaque and infographic they had. My grandpa wasn’t very interested, though he lingered longer at the World War II exhibit.
He didn’t like to talk about it much, but my grandpa was a Vietnam veteran. He would shake off any questions about his time serving, and I could only remember one story I had overhead him tell a friend.
It was when he had returned home after his time as a medic during the war. A little boy had pointed at him and the other soldiers in the airport, excited to see real live army men. His mother took him away, and my grandpa heard her say, “Don’t look at them. They’re baby killers.” My grandpa told his friend that it was the worst he’s ever felt in his life.
The second day of the trip was the big one, where we’d visit all the statues, memorials, more museums and be free to walk around the National Mall for a while. After, of course, attending services at the Washington National Cathedral, where I committed the ultimate sacrilege.
I fell asleep halfway through the sermon. For years I thought I got away with it too, until my principal Mrs. Vance told me she had seen it. She had told my grandpa to wake me up. He refused.
The rest of the day was a whirlwind of trips between Mt. Vernon, the Lincoln Memorial, the Capitol Rotunda, everything they could fit into the day. And then my grandpa and I were free to walk around the enormous National Mall surrounded on all sides by more history than could possibly be fit into just a few hours. I didn’t know where to go, but my grandpa knew.
“Come on,” he told me for the first time that trip. “I gotta see something.”
The sun was setting on Washington as we approached the black granite walls with thousands of names carved into them. I didn’t know what it was at first. I was a little lost from all the monuments and landmarks we had passed on the walk over. But this was why my grandpa had volunteered to come with me to D.C. He had never seen the Vietnam Veterans Memorial for himself.
I always thought of my grandfather as a cranky, John Wayne type of man. But I could see his heart was heavy as he scanned the names. “There’s Billy,” he mumbled, pointing at the walls. “Then there’s Mark, Davy, Sean...” The names went on and on, until my grandpa went quiet. He walked me over to a bench so he could sit down and smoke while his eyes still darted between row after row of names. There’s more than 50,000 names on those black granite walls, and I know my grandpa checked every one of them that day.
We left the next morning, once again before sunrise. I had an amazing time at the time, but I was worried about my grandpa. It was the first time I had ever seen him, my titan of a grandfather, vulnerable.
We stopped for breakfast once the sun had risen well enough to see where we parked. I sat opposite my grandfather as he drank black coffee and stared out the window, the nation’s capital no longer in sight. I asked him if he had fun on the trip like I did.
“Well yeah,” he said. “But the roads are a hell of a mess and there’s far too many people.”
James Trent is a Daily Telegraph copy editor. Contact him at jtrent@bdtonline.com.
