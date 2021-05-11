May 10, 2021, begins National Stuttering Awareness Week, a weeklong spotlight on the condition affecting more than 70 million people worldwide. For this year’s celebration, we are focused on fighting myths associated with the speech disorder. Here’s one:
Myth: People who stutter are not smart.
Reality: There is no link whatsoever between stuttering and intelligence. We keep an updated list of famous people who stutter, which includes world-renown scientists Charles Darwin and Alan Turing.
For more than 70 years, the Stuttering Foundation has served as a trusted resource for the stuttering community, offering brochures, e-books, podcasts, videos, a magazine, virtual learning and multiple social media channels to spread timely and accurate information about stuttering.
Jane Fraser, President, The Stuttering Foundation
Memphis, Tn.
